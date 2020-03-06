OREM, Utah (AP) — Brandon McKissic scored 18 points, Jordan Giles added 14 and UMKC beat Utah Valley 61-51 on Thursday night.

Franck Kamgain had 10 points for the Kangaroos (16-14, 8-7 Western Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight. Javan White had eight rebounds.

Utah Valley totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Isaiah White had 13 points for the Wolverines (11-19, 5-10). Jamison Overton added 12 points and eight rebounds. TJ Washington had seven assists.

Brandon Averette, who was second on the Wolverines in scoring coming into the matchup with 13.0 points per game, shot only 18% for the game (2 of 11).

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Wolverines this season. Kansas City defeated Utah Valley 68-63 on Jan. 4. Kansas City finishes out the regular season against Seattle on the road on Saturday. Utah Valley finishes out the regular season against Chicago State at home on Saturday.

