Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta, left, looks to pass the puck as Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian defends during the second period of... Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta, left, looks to pass the puck as Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell, left, and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hocke... Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell, left, and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) blocks a shot by Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the first period of an NHL hocke... Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) blocks a shot by Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against... Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in Chicago, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, rookie Adam Boqvist had two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Blackhawks, who climbed within four points of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 20 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Josh Archibald and Kailer Yamamoto had goals for Edmonton, which had its three-game winning streak ended. The Oilers remained two points behind Pacific Division leader Vegas. Leon Draisaitl had two assists, pushing his league-leading points total to 110.

DeBrincat got his second two-goal game in the last seven with his scores in the second period, the second of which made it 4-1. It also prompted Edmonton coach Dave Tippett to pull goaltender Mike Smith in favor of Mikko Koskinen. Smith allowed four goals on 21 shots, while Koskinen made 10 saves.

DeBrincat had given the Blackhawks a three-goal lead 4:59 into the second with a 50-foot shot that Smith never saw, thanks to an inadvertent screen by defenseman Matt Benning.

Kane found an opening on the short left wing and rifled the puck over a sprawled Smith for his 30th goal of the season with 5:26 left in the first.

Chicago took a 2-0 lead on Toews’ wraparound score 47 seconds into the second. Boqvist, who entered the game with only seven assists in 39 games, earned the first of his two assists with a crisp feed to Toews.

The Oilers rallied in the third period with a pair of goals in 49 seconds. Archibald and Yamamoto beat Crawford from the right slot, with Yamamoto’s goal — which trimmed Chicago’s lead to a goal — needing confirmation from NHL replay officials.

NOTES: Chicago D Lucas Carlsson was hit in the head by a shot from Edmonton’s Kris Russell midway through the second period and did not return. ... Kane’s goal marked his fifth season of 30 or more goals in his 13-year career. Four of those seasons are in the last five. ... The Blackhawks are 5-1 when Kane and Toews, their two star forwards, score in the same game this season. ... Edmonton D Mike Green missed his fifth game with a knee injury. ... Oilers D William Lagesson and Chicago D Nick Seeler each were healthy scratches for the fourth straight game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: host Columbus on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: at Detroit on Friday night.

