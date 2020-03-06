Warm weather on Saturday before rains come Warm weather on Saturday before rains come (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures began to rise after the cold air mass weakened Friday (March 6), with sporadic rains forecast for eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Saturday (March 7), the mercury is projected to rise to above 25 degrees Celsius island wide during the daytime, with temperatures of 28-30 C in southern and central Taiwan. There will be cloudy to sunny skies during the daytime, but a noticeable drop of temperatures in the southern and central parts of the island will be felt at night, forecasters said.

On Sunday (March 8), a monsoon will approach the north coast, so northern and eastern Taiwan can expect to see cloudy weather and sporadic rains. Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the island, according to the CWB.