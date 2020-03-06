  1. Home
  2. Environment

Warm weather till Saturday, followed by monsoon

Mercury will rise up to 30 C in southern, central Taiwan, heavy rains expected Sunday

  177
By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/06 12:34
Warm weather on Saturday before rains come 

Warm weather on Saturday before rains come  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures began to rise after the cold air mass weakened Friday (March 6), with sporadic rains forecast for eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Saturday (March 7), the mercury is projected to rise to above 25 degrees Celsius island wide during the daytime, with temperatures of 28-30 C in southern and central Taiwan. There will be cloudy to sunny skies during the daytime, but a noticeable drop of temperatures in the southern and central parts of the island will be felt at night, forecasters said.

On Sunday (March 8), a monsoon will approach the north coast, so northern and eastern Taiwan can expect to see cloudy weather and sporadic rains. Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the island, according to the CWB.
monsoon
weather
cold air mass
weather forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Temperatures in N. Taiwan to drop to 13-15 degrees March 4-6
Temperatures in N. Taiwan to drop to 13-15 degrees March 4-6
2020/03/01 20:52
Fine weather forecast for Taiwan to Tuesday
Fine weather forecast for Taiwan to Tuesday
2020/02/23 17:01
Cold Surge Advisory issued for most of Taiwan as mercury dips to 4.6 C in Miaoli
Cold Surge Advisory issued for most of Taiwan as mercury dips to 4.6 C in Miaoli
2020/02/18 10:29
Cold surge to send mercury plunging in Taiwan to 7 degrees C tonight
Cold surge to send mercury plunging in Taiwan to 7 degrees C tonight
2020/02/17 10:21
Cold surge to send mercury plunging in Taiwan to 7 degrees C
Cold surge to send mercury plunging in Taiwan to 7 degrees C
2020/02/15 16:48