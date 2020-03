Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman (61) and Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thu... Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman (61) and Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) takes the puck down the ice against Florida Panthers defensemen MacKenzie Weegar (52) and Aaron Ekblad (5) d... Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) takes the puck down the ice against Florida Panthers defensemen MacKenzie Weegar (52) and Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save as Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) look o... Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save as Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) and Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL h... Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) and Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) attempts a shot at Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during an overtime period of an NHL hoc... Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) attempts a shot at Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, March 5, 2... Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) after Krug scored the winning goal during an overtime period o... Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with defenseman Torey Krug (47) after Krug scored the winning goal during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla (AP) — Torey Krug scored 4:08 into overtime, Patrice Bergeron also had a goal and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Moments before he scored, Krug led a 2-on-1 rush with David Pastrnak that was disrupted by MacKenzie Weegar's poke check. Pastrnak recovered the puck in the corner and passed to Krug, who wheeled into the high slot and slapped the winner past Chris Driedger.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots for the NHL-leading Bruins.

Driedger made 25 saves and Weegar scored, but Florida dropped a franchise-worst eighth straight home game and lost its fourth game in a row overall.

This was Driedger's first start since being recalled from AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was elbowed in the face by Evgenii Dadonov in the second period. It was initially ruled a major penalty, then reduced to a minor on review. Carlo did not return to the game.

Weegar put the Panthers ahead when his shot from the high slot slipped by a screened Halak 6:55 into the second period.

Bergeron tied it on the power play four minutes later, getting his 30th of the season by redirecting Krug's shot. Bergeron has scored at least 30 goals in three straight seasons.

NOTES: Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky missed his second game with a lower-body injury. ... C Lucas Wallmark, acquired from Carolina on Feb. 24, recorded his first point with the Panthers with an assist on Weegar’s goal.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Panthers: Host Montreal on Saturday.

