  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese traveler to Philippines tests positive for Wuhan virus

Taiwanese tourist diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus after traveling to Philippines

  1348
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/06 11:21
Illustration of Coronavirus. (Pixabay image)

Illustration of Coronavirus. (Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's 44th case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) tested positive for the disease after falling ill during a trip to the Philippines.

The 44th case traveled to the Philippines with a companion on Feb. 28. After suffering from abdominal pain and diarrhea in that country on Monday (March 2) — as well as a dry throat and fatigue upon returning to Taiwan on Tuesday (March 3) — the man went to see a doctor on (Wednesday) March 4, testing positive for the disease.

Man, who is in his 30s and is a resident of northern Taiwan, is currently isolated in a ward with negative pressure ventilation, the statement said, adding that none of the case’s contacts have shown relevant symptoms. Authorities believe the 44th case became ill while in the Philippines and are in the process of further tracing itineraries and contacts in order to carry out additional screenings.

In addition, an Australian woman tested positive for the disease after returning from a trip to the Philippines also on Tuesday, reported GMA News. The woman, who is in her 60s, tested positive on Wednesday, according to the New South Wales Ministry of Health.

Although the Philippines has only officially reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death, these two cases indicate that the outbreak may be more widespread in the country than previously estimated by health authorities. The Philippines briefly placed a ban on travelers from Taiwan leaving hundreds of travelers stranded on Feb. 10, before lifting it on Feb. 14.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
Philippines
wuhan virus
coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak
outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan confirms 2 more Wuhan coronavirus cases, bringing total to 44
Taiwan confirms 2 more Wuhan coronavirus cases, bringing total to 44
2020/03/05 21:21
S. Korean magazine praises Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
S. Korean magazine praises Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
2020/03/05 18:29
Taiwan to subsidize furloughed workers amid virus crisis
Taiwan to subsidize furloughed workers amid virus crisis
2020/03/05 18:00
Top AIDS researcher: Wuhan virus no doubt comes from China
Top AIDS researcher: Wuhan virus no doubt comes from China
2020/03/05 17:26
Taiwan installs vending machines for free hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus
Taiwan installs vending machines for free hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus
2020/03/05 17:19