TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's 44th case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) tested positive for the disease after falling ill during a trip to the Philippines.

The 44th case traveled to the Philippines with a companion on Feb. 28. After suffering from abdominal pain and diarrhea in that country on Monday (March 2) — as well as a dry throat and fatigue upon returning to Taiwan on Tuesday (March 3) — the man went to see a doctor on (Wednesday) March 4, testing positive for the disease.

Man, who is in his 30s and is a resident of northern Taiwan, is currently isolated in a ward with negative pressure ventilation, the statement said, adding that none of the case’s contacts have shown relevant symptoms. Authorities believe the 44th case became ill while in the Philippines and are in the process of further tracing itineraries and contacts in order to carry out additional screenings.

In addition, an Australian woman tested positive for the disease after returning from a trip to the Philippines also on Tuesday, reported GMA News. The woman, who is in her 60s, tested positive on Wednesday, according to the New South Wales Ministry of Health.

Although the Philippines has only officially reported three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death, these two cases indicate that the outbreak may be more widespread in the country than previously estimated by health authorities. The Philippines briefly placed a ban on travelers from Taiwan leaving hundreds of travelers stranded on Feb. 10, before lifting it on Feb. 14.