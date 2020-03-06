TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After news broke on Thursday night (March 5) that an Australian musician who performed in Taiwan over the weekend has been confirmed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), 10 reporters and 21 orchestra members have been placed under quarantine, while audience members are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

On Thursday news broke than 58-year-old Australian man had been tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in the South Australian state capital of Adelaide on Tuesday (March 3) after a trip on EVA Air flight BR315 from Taiwan to Brisbane in Queensland. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday said that he is a musician and that he performed at the National Concert Hall (NCH) in Taipei last Friday night (Feb. 28) and on Sunday afternoon (March 1), before boarding the EVA Air flight on Monday (March 2), reported UDN.

Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said that the man attended a press conference before his performance and also had an exclusive interview with the media. Seven of the journalists attended the press conference, while three followed up for direct interviews.

Of the 10 journalists, two were foreign and all have been contacted by the CECC to undergo home quarantine, reported Up Media. A total of 21 orchestra members performed with the musician and have also since been notified by the CECC to undergo home quarantine.

Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that concert hall employees working in the stage and backstage areas have also been notified. Chen said that because audience members were more than two meters away from the performer, they should be safe, but they should still monitor themselves for symptoms, reported UDN.

Chen said that if those audience members who had attended either of the concerts feel unwell, they should seek medical attention.

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) has canceled all upcoming performances due to confirmation of the COVID-19 case. The NCH underwent disinfection on Friday (March 6).