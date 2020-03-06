  1. Home
Spain downs Japan 3-1 in SheBelieves Cup opener

By  Associated Press
2020/03/06 07:48
Spain's players celebrate a goal against Japan during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP ...
Spain's Alexia Putellas (11) clears the ball in front of Japan's Risa Shimizu (2) as Spain's Marta Cardona (9) watches during the second half of a She...
Japan's Hina Sugita (6) moves the ball ahead of Spain's Patri Guijarro (12) during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5...
Spain's Mariona Caldentey (8) makes a move to get around Japan's Moeka Minami first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, i...
Japan's Hina Sugita (6) moves the ball past Spain's Jennifer Hermoso (10) during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, ...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lucia Garcia scored twice and Spain defeated Japan 3-1 in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

The teams went into the break at Exploria Stadium knotted at 1-all. Garcia scored in the 48th minute then flexed her muscles in celebration.

She scored again in the 78th minute for her third international goal. The 21-year-old forward, who made her national team debut in 2018, also scored in the World Cup last summer in France.

Alexia Putellas gave Spain the early lead with a goal in the eighth minute. The lead held until Mana Iwabuchi scored on a sliding volley in the 44th minute to tie it up.

Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, plays the top-ranked United States on Sunday when the tournament shifts to Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. No. 10 Japan will play No. 6 England in the other match.

The four-team round-robin tournament is in its fifth year.