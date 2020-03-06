Japan's Hina Sugita (6) moves the ball past Spain's Jennifer Hermoso (10) during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, ... Japan's Hina Sugita (6) moves the ball past Spain's Jennifer Hermoso (10) during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Spain's Mariona Caldentey (8) makes a move to get around Japan's Moeka Minami first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, i... Spain's Mariona Caldentey (8) makes a move to get around Japan's Moeka Minami first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Japan's Hina Sugita (6) moves the ball ahead of Spain's Patri Guijarro (12) during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5... Japan's Hina Sugita (6) moves the ball ahead of Spain's Patri Guijarro (12) during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Spain's Alexia Putellas (11) clears the ball in front of Japan's Risa Shimizu (2) as Spain's Marta Cardona (9) watches during the second half of a She... Spain's Alexia Putellas (11) clears the ball in front of Japan's Risa Shimizu (2) as Spain's Marta Cardona (9) watches during the second half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Spain's players celebrate a goal against Japan during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP ... Spain's players celebrate a goal against Japan during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lucia Garcia scored twice and Spain defeated Japan 3-1 in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday.

The teams went into the break at Exploria Stadium knotted at 1-all. Garcia scored in the 48th minute then flexed her muscles in celebration.

She scored again in the 78th minute for her third international goal. The 21-year-old forward, who made her national team debut in 2018, also scored in the World Cup last summer in France.

Alexia Putellas gave Spain the early lead with a goal in the eighth minute. The lead held until Mana Iwabuchi scored on a sliding volley in the 44th minute to tie it up.

Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, plays the top-ranked United States on Sunday when the tournament shifts to Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. No. 10 Japan will play No. 6 England in the other match.

The four-team round-robin tournament is in its fifth year.