SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers exercised contract options Thursday to keep fullback Kyle Juszczyk and slot cornerback K'Waun Williams on the team for the 2020 season.

Juszczyk is a key part of San Francisco's offense as a blocker and receiver out of the backfield and will earn more than $5 million in the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2017.

Williams will be paid more than $2 million next season as a key part of the defense that helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl this year.

The 49ers also announced they have tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, tight end Ross Dwelley, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

