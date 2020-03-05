Peshawar Zalmi's skipper Darren Sammy gestures after won the match against Quetta Gladiators on end of Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match in Kara... Peshawar Zalmi's skipper Darren Sammy gestures after won the match against Quetta Gladiators on end of Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Pakistan is making former West Indies captain Sammy an honorary citizen for his role in restoring international cricket to the country. Pakistan will also give Sammy its highest civilian award - Nishan-e-Pakistan - the Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted Saturday. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Peshawar Zalmi's Darren Sammy, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiator's batsman Safraz Ahmed during the Pakista... Peshawar Zalmi's Darren Sammy, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Quetta Gladiator's batsman Safraz Ahmed during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at National stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

FILE - In this Saturday, March 24, 2018 file photo, Darren Sammy, skipper of Peshawar Zalmi cricket team speaks during a press conference in Karachi, ... FILE - In this Saturday, March 24, 2018 file photo, Darren Sammy, skipper of Peshawar Zalmi cricket team speaks during a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan. Pakistan is making former West Indies captain Darren Sammy an honorary citizen for his role in restoring international cricket to the country. Pakistan will also give Sammy its highest civilian award - Nishan-e-Pakistan - the Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil, File)

Peshawar Zalmi's players Darren Sammy, left, and Kamran Akmal, right, pose for photographer with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, center,... Peshawar Zalmi's players Darren Sammy, left, and Kamran Akmal, right, pose for photographer with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, center, on end of Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match against Quetta Gladiators, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Pakistan is making former West Indies captain Sammy an honorary citizen for his role in restoring international cricket to the country. Pakistan will also give Sammy its highest civilian award - Nishan-e-Pakistan - the Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted Saturday. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Darren Sammy has stepped down as captain of Peshawar Zalmi midway through the Pakistan Super League due to poor form and fitness and been appointed as the team coach for the next two years.

Peshawar director of cricket and bowling coach Mohammad Akram said Wahab Riaz will replace Sammy as the skipper of the 2017 PSL champion for the remainder of the league.

“My preparation, my form has not really been exactly what I wanted it to be in order to be able to perform for my team in the best way possible,” Sammy said on Thursday just before his team’s game against the defending champion Quetta Gladiators.

“It's time for me to lead the team in a different role.”

Sammy, the 36-year-old former West Indies allrounder, has scored of 30, 2, and 12 in this league.

Peshawar has lost three of six matches. They are fifth in the six-team competition.

Sammy led Peshawar to the 2017 title, and the 2018 and 2019 finals.

Sammy won the hearts of Pakistanis when he was among the first foreign players who agreed to tour Pakistan for the 2017 final at Lahore. For trying to revive international cricket in Pakistan, Sammy will receive honorary citizenship and the highest civilian award from the president of Pakistan this month.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports