  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/03/05 23:09

All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 59 35 18 3 3 76 180 153
Providence 58 34 18 3 3 74 185 148
Hartford 58 31 16 6 5 73 168 161
Charlotte 57 32 21 4 0 68 194 164
Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 183 179
WB/Scranton 59 27 24 3 5 62 153 181
Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 150 167
Bridgeport 59 20 32 5 2 47 134 191
AHL North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 60 38 17 4 1 81 229 185
Rochester 59 31 19 4 5 71 170 163
Utica 58 32 21 3 2 69 204 180
Syracuse 59 28 22 4 5 65 195 203
Binghamton 58 30 24 4 0 64 170 175
Laval 59 27 24 5 3 62 170 179
Toronto 59 28 26 3 2 61 199 205
Cleveland 58 24 28 4 2 54 153 177
AHL Western Conference AHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 60 39 13 5 3 86 201 136
Iowa 60 36 17 4 3 79 187 161
Grand Rapids 60 27 26 3 4 61 170 188
San Antonio 58 24 22 7 5 60 159 173
Chicago 58 26 25 5 2 59 148 166
Rockford 60 28 29 1 2 59 150 181
Texas 59 25 27 3 4 57 160 183
Manitoba 59 26 32 1 0 53 154 184
AHL Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 54 33 18 1 2 69 186 155
Colorado 52 31 17 3 1 66 174 155
Stockton 52 29 16 4 3 65 184 157
Ontario 55 29 20 5 1 64 165 191
San Diego 53 28 18 5 2 63 176 154
Bakersfield 54 20 26 5 3 48 156 196
San Jose 52 19 27 4 2 44 167 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 8, Toronto 4

Utica 3, Rochester 1

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

San Jose 5, Iowa 1

Thursday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.