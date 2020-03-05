NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168 22-3-9 20-10-3 13-5-3 Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185 21-10-2 20-10-3 16-4-0 Washington 66 40 20 6 86 228 204 18-10-5 22-10-1 10-12-1 Philadelphia 66 39 20 7 85 225 192 23-5-4 16-15-3 15-4-4 Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181 23-6-4 15-15-2 7-4-3 Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182 20-12-4 12-9-11 10-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181 20-9-5 15-13-3 11-7-3 Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223 17-9-7 18-15-1 11-8-2 Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183 19-12-2 16-12-3 6-11-1 N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206 17-15-2 18-12-2 13-7-0 Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224 16-14-3 17-12-4 10-8-1 Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209 14-16-6 17-12-3 9-11-2 Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208 19-10-4 10-19-4 10-12-2 New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219 12-10-10 14-18-2 8-9-2 Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231 17-13-6 6-19-6 9-9-5 Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257 10-22-2 5-26-3 8-13-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185 23-6-5 17-11-5 14-7-2 Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177 17-9-6 23-9-2 10-8-2 Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170 19-10-3 18-11-5 12-7-3 Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202 22-11-4 15-12-4 13-6-2 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205 16-10-5 20-13-3 11-9-3 Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208 15-12-4 20-14-3 12-9-1 Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208 20-8-4 14-18-2 11-8-1 Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199 18-14-3 16-14-3 11-6-4 Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180 17-12-4 16-15-4 11-7-4 Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207 19-11-5 14-15-2 8-10-1 Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215 16-14-4 16-12-4 10-7-1 Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209 14-13-4 16-15-4 7-11-3 San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211 17-15-1 12-18-3 11-11-1 Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214 14-14-4 13-18-4 9-10-2 Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206 15-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

Calgary 3, Columbus 2, OT

Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT

Arizona 4, Vancouver 2

Thursday's Games

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.