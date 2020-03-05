LONDON (AP) — England brought back flanker Mark Wilson and winger Anthony Watson to face Wales in Six Nations rugby on Saturday at Twickenham.

They were the only two changes on Thursday to the side which defeated Ireland 24-12 at Twickenham 11 days ago.

Wilson hurt a knee in the Rugby World Cup final in November in Yokohama and didn't return to club action until mid-February. His return to fitness has coincided with Sam Underhill ruled out by an unspecified injury.

Watson was due to start the Six Nations opener against France a month ago but a calf problem lingered. He's on the right wing and bumped Jonny May to the left. Jonathan Joseph dropped out of the match 23.

Wales changed four after losing to France 27-23 in Cardiff two weekends ago.

Back in were wing Liam Williams, who hasn't played since October when he seriously injured his right ankle in training before the Rugby World Cup semifinals, and No. 8 Josh Navidi, who injured his hamstring on Jan. 12 for the second time this season and missed the first three rounds of the Six Nations.

Williams replaced the injured Josh Adams, while Navidi was in for Taulupe Faletau, who was in the reserves.

Backs Dan Biggar and George North were retained after proving their fitness.

Biggar hyperextended his right knee last Saturday while on club duty for Northampton in the English Premiership.

North suffered his third concussion in five months in the early minutes against France, and Wales said he completed all of the return-to-play protocols. Also, Wales' medical staff was endorsed by a "concussion expert," the team added.

In other changes, loosehead prop Rob Evans displaced Wyn Jones for his first start in a year, and scrumhalf Tomos Williams was back after starting against Italy and Ireland. Gareth Davies dropped out and Rhys Webb was the cover.

“We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating,” coach Wayne Pivac said.

___

Lineups:

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Mark Wilson, Courtney Lawes, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Jake Ball, Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens, Rob Evans. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Aaron Shingler, Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

___

