TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on Thursday (March 5), bringing the total number in the country to 44, the center said in a press release.

The 43rd case is a woman in her 50s who lives in northern Taiwan and has no recent history of traveling to countries with large-scale infections, according to the CDC. However, on Feb. 24 and 25, she attended the same flower arrangement class as the 39th confirmed case, sitting right across from the soon-to-be patient.

Before being confirmed as the 43rd case, the woman had a fever and sore throat, which led to her hospitalization and subsequent isolation, according to the release. Her test, underwent March 4, came back positive the following day.

Family members who live with the woman have all been screened and manifest no coronavirus symptoms. Authorities will continue to comb her contacts for possible cases of community transmission, the CDC said.

The 44th case traveled to the Philippines with a companion in late February. After suffering from diarrhea in that country on March 2 — as well as a dry throat and fatigue upon returning to Taiwan on March 3 — the person went to see a doctor on March 4, testing positive for the disease.

The patient is currently isolated in a ward with negative pressure ventilation, the statement said, adding that none of the case’s contacts have shown relevant symptoms. Authorities believe the 44th case became ill overseas and are in the process of further tracing itineraries and contacts in order to carry out additional screenings.

With regard to a foreign traveler who tested positive for the disease after leaving Taiwan on March 2, the CDC said it is very likely the virus was contracted earlier in another country. The center is actively investigating the person's travel history in Taiwan between Feb. 23 and March 2.