TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cover story of the latest issue of South Korean magazine Weekly Chosun features President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and praised Taiwan's efforts to contain the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest issue of the weekly magazine placed Tsai on the cover with a clenched fist and inside introduces Taiwan's epidemic prevention policies, compared the differences between the masks used in Taiwan and South Korea, exit and entry controls, and its policy towards Communist China. The article praises the abilities of the Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) which contributed to Taiwan's superior handling of the crisis in comparison with South Korea.

On the cover of Issue No. 2597 of the magazine, which was founded in 1968, above Tsai are the words "Blockage China - Learn from Taiwan." Inside, the article then expounds on the details of Taiwan's epidemic prevention policy since the start of the outbreak.

In a summary of the article on its website, the magazine write that "Taiwan's trade volume with China is similar to that of South Korea, but its epidemic prevention policy is completely opposite."

As the old saying goes, the proof is in the pudding. While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea stands at 5,766 and 36 deaths, Taiwan is only reporting 42 confirmed cases and one death.



Table of contents. (CNA screenshot of Weekly Chosun article)

The article stated that although the South Korean government quickly responded to the outbreak of the disease and provided a large amount of medical resources, there are still many questions about the country's decision to continue exporting masks and its policy toward the entry and exit of travelers, reported CNA.

The article lays out Taiwan's relevant actions after the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, and compares the differences between Taiwan and South Korea's policies, including Taiwan's moratorium on the export of masks one month ahead of South Korea. The article also contrasted the differing approaches of the two countries when it came to the prioritization of domestic epidemic prevention policy, the disclosing of the travel history of confirmed patients, and restrictions on inbound tourists from China.

It pointed out that South Korea's trade volume with China in 2018 was US$243.4 billion, which is similar to Taiwan's US$226.2 billion. However, in terms of per capita trade volume, Taiwan is far higher than South Korea, but in terms of this epidemic prevention policy, Taiwan took a far more strict stance with China, according to the report.

Since February 7, Taiwan began banning foreign tourists who had been to China, Hong Kong and Macao for 14 days, and required those who had already arived to undergo home quarantinea t home for 14 days, or face stiff fines. Yet he South Korean government did not implement any entry restrictions for tourists from other parts of China outside of Wuhan, and has been criticized for "opening doors and catching mosquitoes just for show."

The article concluded that "the abilities of the commanders account for the differences between Taiwan and South Korea seen today."



Cover of article with Tsai clenching fist. (CNA screenshot of Weekly Chosun article)