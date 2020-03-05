TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese cities have installed vending machines where residents can pick up free bottles of isopropanol hand sanitizer to fight the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Thursday (March 5).

Kaohsiung’s Luzhu District and Tainan’s Xinshi District would see the new machines appear on March 5 and 6, while customers could pick up one free bottle each by showing their ID, NowNews reported. The system scanned information which allowed it to refuse handing out more than one bottle to the same customer, according to the distributor.

A total of 500 bottles would be available at the sites nationwide 24 hours a day. The new scheme followed a similar project to distribute face masks.

