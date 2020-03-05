  1. Home
Taiwan installs vending machines for free hand sanitizer to fight the coronavirus

Project starts in Kaohsiung and Tainan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/05 17:19
Vending machine for hand sanitizer (screengrab from Yallvend Facebook page) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese cities have installed vending machines where residents can pick up free bottles of isopropanol hand sanitizer to fight the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Thursday (March 5).

Kaohsiung’s Luzhu District and Tainan’s Xinshi District would see the new machines appear on March 5 and 6, while customers could pick up one free bottle each by showing their ID, NowNews reported. The system scanned information which allowed it to refuse handing out more than one bottle to the same customer, according to the distributor.

A total of 500 bottles would be available at the sites nationwide 24 hours a day. The new scheme followed a similar project to distribute face masks.
hand sanitizer
isopropanol
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
vending machine

