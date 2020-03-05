  1. Home
Taiwan's Foodpanda apologizes for ‘medical workers are dirty’ comment by employee

Food delivery company offers apology to frontline medical staff in C Taiwan after discrimination incident

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/05 17:16
Foodpanda apologizes for employee's inappropriate remark towards medical workers. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's online food-delivery service, Foodpanda, apologized Thursday (March 5) for an employee's controversial remark that medical workers at the Nantou Yumin Hospital are "dirty."

On Wednesday (March 4), a Taiwanese medical professional, surnamed Liao (廖), complained on Facebook about the unfair treatment she and her colleagues received after placing their order on Foodpanda. Liao said that she was asked to collect her meal far away from the hospital because the delivery worker believed that "medical workers and hospitals are dirty," reported the Liberty Times.

Representatives from Foodpanda said that the company took full responsibility for the discriminatory incident. They added that Foodpanda fully supports the Taiwanese government in its fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), and the company's employees should not pick up orders that they feel uncomfortable delivering.

During an interview with the CNA, the Yumin Hospital said that it is understandable that many delivery workers are concerned about approaching medical facilities, especially with the current outbreak underway. However, the hospital expressed hopes that the Taiwanese public can be more empathetic towards frontline medical workers during this difficult period.

The Yumin Hospital believes the Foodpanda employee had no ill intentions and pointed out that the medical staff has also received a large amount of encouragement and gifts from local residents. The hospital emphasized that all health facilities in Taiwan are being thoroughly sanitized daily, so the country's citizens should not be overly anxious.
