The National Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concerts will take place in Taipei. (NSO photo) The National Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concerts will take place in Taipei. (NSO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Symphony Orchestra will host the Maestro Series concert, which features Jun Markl and Radovan Vlatkovic, on March 8 at the National Concert Hall.

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) will host the Maestro Series concert (名家系列《迴聲華格納》), which features the prestigious German conductor, Jun Markl, and the Croatian horn player, Radovan Vlatkovic. The NSO announced the playlist will include Richard Wagner’s "The Flying Dutchman Overture" and film composer John Williams’ "Horn Concerto."

Markl stated in the press release that he is pleased to cooperate with the NSO after two years. It is going to be his first time conducting John Williams’ "Horn Concerto."

Markl further expressed his hopes of connecting cultures through his work and of making music “the common language."

The performance will open with Taiwanese musician Lee Wei-Han (李韋翰) and take place at 7 p.m. on March 8 at the National Concert Hall (NCH), followed by the main performance an half hour later.

Additionally, on March 7 at the NCH, there will be a concert titled “Radovan Vlatkovic with Friends” (黃金號角手與朋友們), featuring Vlatkovic and NSO musicians performing pieces by Alexandre Ouzounoff, Ernő DohnányI, and Johannes Brahms.

The NSO is also organizing two talks with Markl and Vlatkovic on March 4 and March 5, respectively, in the third floor of the NCH (the rehearsing room of the NSO). Meanwhile, the youngest concertmaster in the history of the NSO, Li I-Ching (李宜錦), will co-host with Markl.

Free entry to the talks is available for anyone with a concert ticket. For more information, please visit: Maestro Series or Radovan Vlatkovic with Friends.