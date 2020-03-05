  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan ranks top in Asia for gender equality

Country ranks as 9th most equal in latest UN report

  189
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/05 15:09
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ranks top in Asia for gender equality according to the latest Gender Inequality Index (GII) published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Switzerland comes out first in the rankings with 0.037, trailed by Denmark (0.04) and Sweden (0.04). Taiwan scores 0.053, the ninth in the world and first in Asia, followed by South Korea (0.058), Singapore (0.065), and Japan (0.099).

The GII index uses indicators including reproductive health, empowerment, and labor market equality to gauge a country's performance in promoting sexual equality. The latest survey was conducted based on 2018 data collected from 163 countries, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

A breakdown of the statistics finds that 36.8 percent of business owners at small and medium enterprises were women, 20 percent higher than that in Japan. Regardless of company scale, Taiwan had 35.6 percent female business owners, lower than South Korea (38.4 percent) and the U.S. (40 percent).

In addition, women accounted for 44.5 percent of Taiwan’s labor market, and the gap between the number of male and female workers in the job market is closing, wrote CNA. While the ratio was lower than the equivalent in the U.S., it was higher than Japan’s 44.2 percent and South Korea’s 42.7 percent.
gender equality
sexual equality
Gender Inequality Index

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese women need to work additional 52 days a year to earn same pay as men: Data
Taiwanese women need to work additional 52 days a year to earn same pay as men: Data
2020/02/25 14:40
Women's likability at work may contribute to gender wage gap: Study
Women's likability at work may contribute to gender wage gap: Study
2020/02/16 18:42
Taiwan ranks No. 9 in world for gender equality
Taiwan ranks No. 9 in world for gender equality
2020/01/07 18:34
Taiwan makes Washington Post 'good' list
Taiwan makes Washington Post 'good' list
2019/12/19 18:41
Taiwan KMT candidate says 'men better at standing guard, women better at makeup'
Taiwan KMT candidate says 'men better at standing guard, women better at makeup'
2019/11/20 17:08