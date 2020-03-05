Police to cut down on number of breathalyzer tests Police to cut down on number of breathalyzer tests (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police will cut down on the number of breathalyzer tests in order to avoid the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said Thursday (March 5).

Taiwan has introduced a stream of measures to counter the virus, including export bans on face masks and temperature guns.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Hsu said nationwide breathalyzer campaigns are suspended, though at the local level, police might still find it necessary to conduct alcohol testing for drivers, CNA reported.

Breath test methods which might easily lead to infections had already been abandoned, with single-use equipment introduced on the breathalyzers, according to the minister.

For the time being, the National Police Agency would not organize any national campaigns against drunk driving using breathalyzers, he said.

However, the Taipei City Government disagreed, with Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan arguing that drunk driving caused more deaths than the virus. So far, Taiwan has recorded 42 cases of coronavirus, including one death.