POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Majesty Brandon had 23 points as Canisius got past Marist 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Brandon hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Malik Johnson had 16 points and seven rebounds for Canisius (11-19, 6-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jacco Fritz added 10 points and eight rebounds. Scott Hitchon had five assists.

Jordan Jones had 19 points for the Red Foxes (7-22, 6-14), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Braden Bell added 15 points. Tyler Saint-Furcy had 11 points.

The Golden Griffins improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Canisius defeated Marist 66-65 on Feb. 2. Canisius finishes out the regular season against Niagara at home on Friday. Marist finishes out the regular season against Rider on the road on Friday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com