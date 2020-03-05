Rain falls on the Sydney Criceket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020.... Rain falls on the Sydney Criceket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. India are scheduled to meet England while hosts Australia and South Africa are to play the second semifinal. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

A solitary fan huddles under an umbrella as rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal ... A solitary fan huddles under an umbrella as rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. India are scheduled to meet England while hosts Australia and South Africa are to play the second semifinal. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY (AP) — India has advanced to the Women's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final after the semifinal against England was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The heavy covers over the wicket remained in place an hour after the scheduled start at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, when umpires gave up hope of staging an abridged contest. India advanced because it finished ahead of England in group play.

Australia's was playing a night semifinal against South Africa at the same venue, and officials were hopeful that match might be played. As the winner of Group B, South Africa would advance to the final if play was not possible against Australia.

Regular rules dictate a minimum of five overs per innings is required to constitute a T20 but in knockout matches for this tournament it is 10 overs per innings.

There was no reserve day scheduled for the semifinals.

The final is scheduled for the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, which coincides with International Women's Day. Officials are hoping for a world record crowd for a women's sporting event in the 100,000-capacity MCG.

