  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwan taxi driver fights Wuhan virus with homemade barrier

Taiwanese taxi driver spotted surrounding himself with plastic to fend off Wuhan coronavirus

  793
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/05 14:26
Taxi driver surrounds himself with plastic. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune photo)

Taxi driver surrounds himself with plastic. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As paranoia and hysteria spread across Taiwan over the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), a Taiwanese taxi driver was spotted surrounding himself with plastic to limit exposure to errant germs.

On Saturday (Feb. 29), a member of the Taiwanese Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) posted a photo of a taxi driver in New Taipei City's Sanchong District having created a makeshift barrier of plastic to shield himself from infectious passengers. Above the photo, the Facebook user wrote "I met a very talented older brother today! This is the best demonstration of keeping away from the Wuhan coronavirus."

The netizen said that the taxi driver fashioned the plastic shield himself and affixed it with screws he had drilled into the roof. The Facebook user then listed some other tips to prevent transmitting the virus including "avoiding airborne droplets, using the plate pictured below to hand over money, and keeping windows open for ventilation."

The post has since gained 100,000 likes and 3,100 comments such as:

"This is called survival."

"This is so awesome, and it saves masks."

"If he collects the money, all that work will be a waste."

The photo made it to the Foreigners Society in Taiwan Facebook page on Sunday (March 1), where it gained 585 likes and 49 comments such as:

"Not a bad strategy."

"Not airtight, won't matter... same reason masks won't really work, if you're not infected... if you have it, it does help from spreading, but if it's in the air, won't really make a difference."

"If he's handling cash, the tent may not help."


Taxi driver surrounds himself with plastic. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune photo)
taxi
taxi driver
Taxis
taxi drivers
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
Novel Coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaysian state kowtows to China, flip-flops on travel ban on Taiwanese
Malaysian state kowtows to China, flip-flops on travel ban on Taiwanese
2020/03/05 10:13
Journal of the American Medical Association lauds Taiwan’s coronavirus efforts
Journal of the American Medical Association lauds Taiwan’s coronavirus efforts
2020/03/04 19:46
Community spread in Taiwan inevitable: CECC head
Community spread in Taiwan inevitable: CECC head
2020/03/04 18:37
DGBAS expects a massive budget for combating virus to boost Taiwan’s economic outlook
DGBAS expects a massive budget for combating virus to boost Taiwan’s economic outlook
2020/03/04 18:04
Chinese woman nukes 3,000 RMB in microwave to 'disinfect' bills
Chinese woman nukes 3,000 RMB in microwave to 'disinfect' bills
2020/03/04 17:43