TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As paranoia and hysteria spread across Taiwan over the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), a Taiwanese taxi driver was spotted surrounding himself with plastic to limit exposure to errant germs.

On Saturday (Feb. 29), a member of the Taiwanese Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) posted a photo of a taxi driver in New Taipei City's Sanchong District having created a makeshift barrier of plastic to shield himself from infectious passengers. Above the photo, the Facebook user wrote "I met a very talented older brother today! This is the best demonstration of keeping away from the Wuhan coronavirus."

The netizen said that the taxi driver fashioned the plastic shield himself and affixed it with screws he had drilled into the roof. The Facebook user then listed some other tips to prevent transmitting the virus including "avoiding airborne droplets, using the plate pictured below to hand over money, and keeping windows open for ventilation."

The post has since gained 100,000 likes and 3,100 comments such as:

"This is called survival."

"This is so awesome, and it saves masks."

"If he collects the money, all that work will be a waste."

The photo made it to the Foreigners Society in Taiwan Facebook page on Sunday (March 1), where it gained 585 likes and 49 comments such as:

"Not a bad strategy."

"Not airtight, won't matter... same reason masks won't really work, if you're not infected... if you have it, it does help from spreading, but if it's in the air, won't really make a difference."

"If he's handling cash, the tent may not help."



Taxi driver surrounds himself with plastic. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune photo)