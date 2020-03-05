TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan pushes for inclusion in the 73rd annual World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva in May, many of the country’s overseas representative offices have changed their Facebook pictures to an image of a Taiwan-shaped stethoscope with the text "Health for All. Taiwan Can Help."

Joanne Ou (歐江安), spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), said Wednesday (March 4) that the stethoscope design was adopted to represent Taiwan's potential contributions amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. She added that the Taiwanese government is hoping to attract more support from the international community for Taiwan's participation in global organizations and discussions.

Ou pointed out that Taiwan cares deeply about global health issues and that it has demonstrated its ability to combat epidemics on several occasions. She said that while the new image was designed by the government, citizens and friends of Taiwan should continue to share it on social media, reported ETtoday.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Taiwan's preventive efforts are being recognized by countries around the world, including several that have voiced their opposition to Taiwan's exclusion from the WHA, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO). On Feb. 28, a group of 55 British parliamentarians issued a letter to the WHO addressing their concern over its decision to list Taiwan as part of China, reported Storm Media.



MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou. (MOFA Facebook photo)