Nepal halts on-arrival visas for Taiwanese amid coronavirus scare

Tightened visa rules imposed on Taiwan and five other countries

  285
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/05 12:07
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nepal announced on Monday (March 2) that it will suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from Taiwan and five other countries over coronavirus concerns.

Effective March 10, nationals of China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan will no longer be granted the visas, according to the country’s immigration authorities. The restrictions are being imposed based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and recommendations, the statement said.

While the notice did not mention Taiwan, it has been confirmed that the island is being considered part of China, according to its de facto embassy in India, which also deals with matters pertaining to Nepal, reported CNA. Taiwanese planning to visit the South Asian country are now required to prepare a health certificate and acquire a visa in advance from Nepali missions abroad, said Taiwan’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

The move follows a similar measure implemented by Nepal's regional neighbor Bangladesh. That nation announced on Feb. 2 that it would halt the issuance of visas on arrival to Taiwanese as well as Chinese nationals, also due to the misconception that Taiwan is part of China.

Nepal, which has reported one confirmed COVID-19 case, has postponed activities promoting international tourism that had been scheduled for this year due to the coronavirus epidemic.
visa
coronavirus
COVID-19
visa on arrival

