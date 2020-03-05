TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) James Moriarty commended Taiwan’s efforts in dealing with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, saying that the international community could benefit from the island’s expertise in combatting the disease.

“Taiwan’s measured, transparent, and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the strength of this democratic system,” said Moriarty ahead of a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office on Thursday (Mar. 5). “Countries around the world stand to benefit from Taiwan’s knowledge, experience, and generosity.”

Moriarty is visiting Taiwan from Mar. 1-7, his eighth trip since he assumed the position in 2016, according to the AIT. With coronavirus concerns high, Moriarty and Tsai exchanged greetings by cupping their own hands instead of shaking each others’.

Speaking before the chairman, Tsai stressed Taiwan is willing and able to work with the international community and contribute even more to the fight against the disease, which has sickened more than 91,000 people globally and killed over 3,000 as of Thursday.

The U.S. is prepared to step up efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage in the coming years, said Moriarty. “We are under a longstanding commercial and strategic partnership,” said Moriarty, adding that shared values have enabled Taiwan and the U.S. to “strive together, thrive together” while collaborating on confronting pressing challenges that face the international community.

In addition to reiterating her administration’s commitment to strengthening self-defense capabilities — a key area of cooperation between Taiwan and U.S. — Tsai once again expressed an interest in signing a bilateral trade agreement. “This will promote economic and trade exchanges even further, boosting economic growth in both our countries,” she said.

The incumbent president also voiced her appreciation for the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of the Senate version of the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative, or the TAIPEI Act, a few hours before with a vote of 415 to zero. The act was a “concrete action to support the strengthening of Taiwan’s diplomatic standing in the world, our participation in international organizations, as well as the bolstering of Taiwan-U.S. economic relations,” she said.