10 Things to Know for Today

A security guard with a mask stands on Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees th... A security guard with a mask stands on Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

In this photo taken Sunday, Feb, 9, 2020, Catherine Amidu, right, plays with friends at her home in Machinga, Malawi. People with albinism in several ... In this photo taken Sunday, Feb, 9, 2020, Catherine Amidu, right, plays with friends at her home in Machinga, Malawi. People with albinism in several African countries live in fear of being abducted and killed in the mistaken belief that their body parts carry special powers and can be sold for thousands of dollars. 17-year-old Amidu survived an attempt on her life in 2017. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

Migrants arrive at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Turkey on Monday, Ma... Migrants arrive at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Turkey on Monday, March 2, 2020. Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey's western frontier, trying to enter Greece by land and sea after Turkey said its borders were open to those hoping to head to Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, addresses his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli electi... Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, addresses his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli elections at his party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Police subdue hostage taker Alchie Paray, center, as he speaks to the waiting media shortly after releasing all his hostages at the V-Mall in Manila, ... Police subdue hostage taker Alchie Paray, center, as he speaks to the waiting media shortly after releasing all his hostages at the V-Mall in Manila, Philippines on Monday, March 2, 2020. Officials say Paray, a recently dismissed security guard, has released his hostages and walked out of the shopping mall, ending a daylong hostage crisis. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the nex... A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clay... Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in D... Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN LOOKS TO BLUNT SANDERS’ RISE ON SUPER TUESDAY Backed by former Democratic rivals, Joe Biden rides a wave of momentum against front-runner Bernie Sanders into the biggest day on the primary calendar.

2. SUPER TUESDAY MARKS FIRST MAJOR SECURITY TEST Election officials say they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus to foreign interference.

3. VIRUS ALARMS SOUND WORLDWIDE Iranians hoard medical supplies, Italians urge doctors out of retirement and South Koreans prepare to pump billions into relief efforts as the coronavirus epidemic firms its hold around the globe.

4. ‘IT'S GOING TO BE A DISASTER’ Experts caution that nursing homes would be vulnerable to the coronavirus after the deaths of four residents in suburban Seattle.

5. MARKET WATCHERS LOOK FOR SIGNS Traders are awaiting talks between central bankers and other financial leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations on how to tackle the slowdown brought on by the viral outbreak.

6. STAKES HIGH AFTER AFGHAN PEACE DEAL The big question for many is whether the religiously repressive Taliban have changed their ideology, especially as it pertains to women.

7. NASHVILLE RAKED BY TORNADO About 40 buildings collapsed around Nashville, killing at least 7 people.

8. NETANYAHU AHEAD, BUT SHORT OF MAJORITY Israel's embattled prime minister faces an uncertain path to staying in office, even as preliminary results show his Likud party pulling ahead in the country's third election in less than a year.

9. CHRIS MATTHEWS STUNS WITH ON-AIR RETIREMENT The longtime MSNBC host abruptly exits his “Hardball” show, apologizing for making inappropriate comments about women on the heels of criticism from supporters of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

10. HOW THE NBA IS ADVISING PLAYERS ON VIRUS The league tells players to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking any item for autographs.