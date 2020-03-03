Wales Dan Biggar lines up the ball during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, W... Wales Dan Biggar lines up the ball during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales will give injured flyhalf Dan Biggar as late as Friday morning to prove he's fit and available to face England in Six Nations rugby on Saturday at Twickenham.

Biggar hyperextended his right knee last Saturday while on club duty for Northampton in the English Premiership. His club said it wasn't serious, and Wales assistant coach Sam Warburton said on Tuesday that Biggar didn't need a scan and the initial signs were positive he'd recover in time.

“Friday morning we will get a definitive answer,” Warburton said.

Wales is due to name its side on Thursday.

Seeing Biggar forced off last weekend was a major concern for Wales, which was already without flyhalves Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Owen Williams. If Biggar wasn't available, then six-cap Jarrod Evans was his likely replacement. On Monday, Sam Davies, who hasn't played for Wales since mid-2017, joined the squad for training.

Warburton said it was fortunate for George North and Wales that the wing had a fallow week to recover from being concussed against France 10 days ago in Cardiff. North was accidentally struck in the head by an elbow and lay motionless on the pitch.

After his third bang to the head in five months North has passed initial tests but faced an independent specialist this week, Warburton said.

Since the home loss to France which ended Wales' defense of the Six Nations crown, wings Josh Adams (ankle) and Hallam Amos (knee) have been ruled out of the last two rounds this month. Both needed surgery.

But back training fully were fullback Liam Williams, who hasn't played since October when he seriously injured his right ankle in training before the Rugby World Cup semifinals, and flanker Josh Navidi, who injured his hamstring in January for the second time this season and missed the first three rounds of the Six Nations.

