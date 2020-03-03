SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A law expanding punishment for violence against women was signed into law Monday by Chilean President Sebastián Piñera.

The measure, named the “Gabriela Law” in honor of a young woman killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018, sets penalties for femicide — killing a woman because of her gender — from 15 years to life.

It also covers attackers other than the spouses or partners referred to in the previous law focused on domestic violence, and eliminates violent emotion as a mitigating factor in sentencing.

It defines covers crimes against women as any that “represent a manifestation of hatred, contempt or abuse because of gender," and covers physical, sexual, economic, institutional, political and workplace violence.