Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, March 3, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;80;SSW;8;82%;67%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, not as warm;76;61;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;64;NW;18;55%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;65;45;Rather cloudy;66;48;E;9;53%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;66;58;Decreasing clouds;64;50;SW;11;67%;26%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty p.m. showers;47;37;Spotty showers;48;39;SSE;12;77%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;13;-2;Breezy and very cold;12;-1;N;15;63%;25%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with rain;47;40;A little a.m. rain;53;38;NNW;11;58%;62%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;27;9;Mostly sunny;24;13;SW;8;90%;7%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;95;70;Sunny and hot;95;70;SE;5;37%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, warm;69;55;Occasional rain;61;46;WNW;9;77%;73%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;77;68;Spotty a.m. showers;75;64;SSE;10;77%;91%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;70;45;Plenty of sunshine;75;49;NW;12;43%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;96;68;Partly sunny;93;74;ESE;8;64%;22%;11

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;87;68;Variable cloudiness;86;68;SSW;4;56%;51%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;79;A t-storm around;94;78;S;9;54%;69%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;61;51;Partly sunny;60;51;NNW;9;62%;15%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;46;27;Sunny, but chilly;45;28;SSW;7;24%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;66;47;Cooler with rain;49;35;NW;10;91%;71%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;45;35;Spotty showers;47;33;SW;8;71%;78%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;73;50;Clouds and sun;72;46;SE;6;63%;38%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;82;68;Couple of t-storms;80;69;NW;6;81%;87%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Morning rain, clouds;50;39;Mostly cloudy;50;31;WNW;13;52%;13%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;45;37;Partly sunny;47;42;S;8;73%;75%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;70;44;Cloudy and warm;68;45;S;9;60%;74%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;57;40;Cooler;47;31;WNW;10;67%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;88;71;Mostly sunny;87;70;E;6;56%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;68;A t-storm around;82;69;N;6;48%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;53;41;Mostly sunny;53;31;WNW;11;45%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;76;51;Hazy sun and warmer;83;63;ESE;6;33%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;87;62;Mostly sunny;76;64;SSE;9;63%;6%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine;85;63;Mostly sunny;84;67;E;4;55%;1%;11

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;91;76;Hazy sun;92;77;SE;7;60%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;48;35;A little a.m. snow;46;34;SE;9;53%;55%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;91;77;Hazy sun;89;77;ESE;6;65%;12%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;41;37;A shower;44;34;WSW;8;75%;75%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;88;72;Hazy sun;83;69;N;12;60%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;69;54;Downpours, cooler;54;44;N;12;75%;85%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;SSW;8;80%;58%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;83;58;A t-storm in spots;80;61;S;4;60%;46%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;60;28;Mostly sunny;60;31;SW;7;27%;5%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;S;7;60%;71%;7

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;91;77;Downpours;88;77;S;6;79%;90%;7

Dublin, Ireland;More sun than clouds;47;35;A little rain;44;31;NNW;10;84%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;69;40;Cloudy;60;37;WSW;7;47%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;64;58;Sun and some clouds;69;58;W;14;71%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers;77;64;Rain, not as warm;67;59;NNE;12;87%;89%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;59;A stray t-shower;69;56;SE;6;75%;65%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;Mostly sunny;88;70;SE;8;64%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;38;34;Windy;38;34;S;22;95%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;95;75;Clouds and sun, nice;94;77;SE;8;51%;33%;10

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;75;64;Showers around;74;61;NE;10;76%;94%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;70;A t-storm or two;82;70;ENE;8;68%;84%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;91;70;Hazy sunshine;91;66;S;5;35%;7%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;78;54;Afternoon showers;69;53;NE;7;70%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;69;54;Increasing clouds;65;50;ENE;6;61%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;88;79;An afternoon shower;86;75;WSW;8;84%;91%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;90;74;Partly sunny;86;73;NNW;7;56%;4%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;72;55;Hazy sun;78;54;N;6;54%;30%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;58;34;Times of rain;48;37;NNW;6;64%;89%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;86;69;Hazy sun and breezy;83;68;WSW;15;49%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;70;50;A t-storm in spots;69;48;SW;5;58%;41%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Hazy and very warm;99;69;N;10;8%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, mild;57;41;Mostly cloudy, warm;60;46;S;7;77%;18%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;86;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;76;ENE;15;61%;27%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;93;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;SSW;6;65%;72%;13

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;88;69;A t-storm around;87;67;ENE;7;56%;64%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A passing shower;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;N;4;63%;73%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;39;Periods of sun;56;40;E;9;68%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;SW;6;73%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;83;72;Clouds and sun, nice;78;72;SSE;6;72%;37%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;66;54;Spotty showers;64;55;SW;6;77%;84%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;49;34;A little p.m. rain;46;40;SW;9;81%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;Mostly sunny;76;53;SW;6;53%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;91;76;Turning sunny, nice;88;75;S;7;70%;28%;13

Madrid, Spain;Winds subsiding;60;50;Clouds and sun, nice;64;47;WSW;10;62%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Thickening clouds;90;80;Sun and clouds, nice;89;81;NNW;7;66%;8%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;ESE;6;79%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;Partly sunny;90;72;E;8;57%;27%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;66;55;Spotty showers;73;64;WSW;6;71%;85%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;79;52;Mostly sunny;82;51;SW;6;22%;0%;10

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;80;74;Periods of sun;84;76;SSE;13;68%;11%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;38;A little a.m. rain;49;38;N;5;77%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;100;76;Cooler but pleasant;87;78;SE;9;66%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;84;65;Sunny and beautiful;82;64;ENE;9;57%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;39;32;Snow showers;39;28;W;9;64%;72%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;40;32;Low clouds and mild;45;37;ESE;6;77%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun, less humid;84;75;Hazy sunshine;84;72;NW;7;54%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;59;A t-storm in spots;79;59;N;7;64%;55%;10

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;58;44;Cooler;54;38;WNW;20;43%;10%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;67;47;Clouds and sun;70;50;E;8;62%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;34;11;A little a.m. snow;29;25;SW;11;91%;80%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;58;45;Rain;51;38;SW;5;86%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;35;30;Rain and snow;36;23;NNW;5;79%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;37;30;A snow shower;39;27;W;15;67%;73%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;A shower or two;86;78;N;7;77%;92%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny;92;75;NNW;11;61%;5%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;88;76;Partly sunny;88;74;ENE;9;65%;30%;10

Paris, France;A passing shower;48;35;A little p.m. rain;48;43;S;9;80%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;90;66;Clouds and sun;89;65;S;8;31%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partial sunshine;97;77;Partly sunny;95;76;S;7;51%;13%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, warm;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;NE;13;77%;68%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Windy this afternoon;88;71;Partly sunny;91;71;ESE;6;54%;41%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;42;33;Some sun returning;46;29;WSW;10;59%;30%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Damp this afternoon;51;24;Partly sunny, colder;38;26;NW;12;51%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;73;56;Cloudy, p.m. showers;72;56;SSW;9;60%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;69;50;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;ENE;10;70%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;79;A morning shower;90;78;ENE;8;67%;75%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon flurries;34;27;A little snow;35;27;E;13;65%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. rain;46;41;Spotty showers;46;37;SW;11;83%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;82;72;A t-storm in spots;79;71;W;6;82%;78%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;73;52;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;ENE;5;21%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;55;38;Partly sunny;59;36;NNE;6;68%;6%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;39;27;Snow to rain;40;36;SE;9;76%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;71;48;Mostly sunny;70;51;WSW;7;64%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;83;64;Partly sunny, nice;86;63;ENE;8;59%;29%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;81;73;Partly sunny;83;72;ESE;13;71%;55%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;W;6;71%;0%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;49;Partly sunny;79;50;ENE;6;33%;6%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;Hazy sun and warm;92;62;SW;6;39%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;86;68;Partly sunny;84;68;NNE;5;74%;42%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;61;54;Spotty showers;63;52;S;4;82%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Heavy p.m. showers;51;41;Some sun returning;51;40;ESE;6;61%;51%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun;52;37;Cooler;40;26;WNW;8;54%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;46;Cloudy;54;41;NNE;13;48%;6%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;92;79;A shower in the p.m.;92;80;NE;8;70%;70%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasingly windy;70;43;Rain and a t-storm;57;37;W;7;71%;92%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;82;71;Partly sunny;83;72;E;11;72%;49%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;42;35;Periods of rain;38;33;WSW;8;91%;81%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;74;68;A little rain;77;72;NNE;15;75%;81%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;72;65;Rain and drizzle;69;58;NE;15;80%;85%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;39;34;Rain tapering off;40;35;S;14;87%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and mild;63;42;Sun and clouds;60;43;S;7;67%;41%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;64;44;Sunny, nice and warm;63;39;NE;7;41%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;54;38;Plenty of sunshine;56;39;NW;8;36%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;Mostly sunny;76;54;E;4;53%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Heavy rain, t-storm;71;49;Spotty showers;58;44;N;5;63%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Not as cool;60;45;Rain and drizzle;54;46;WSW;7;81%;93%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;39;32;Rain and snow shower;40;30;WNW;16;67%;50%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and cooler;63;54;Windy;63;55;NW;20;61%;78%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with a shower;63;53;Windy;62;51;WNW;23;60%;62%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;19;-18;Hazy sunshine;24;-1;E;7;63%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Brief p.m. showers;47;38;Spotty showers;48;39;ENE;6;56%;83%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;50;38;Mostly cloudy;52;30;WNW;11;46%;9%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;89;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;69;ENE;5;68%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;41;A little a.m. rain;47;36;WNW;8;76%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;52;37;Cloudy;46;32;W;7;71%;42%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;72;51;Rain and drizzle;61;55;SSE;25;75%;62%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;97;71;Clouds and sun;96;66;SW;6;46%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;56;35;Sunny and mild;55;32;NE;2;38%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather