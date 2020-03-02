NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 66 41 13 12 94 218 167 Tampa Bay 65 41 19 5 87 230 183 Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199 Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190 Pittsburgh 64 37 21 6 80 204 178 N.Y. Islanders 64 35 21 8 78 181 175 Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218 Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179 Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183 N.Y. Rangers 65 35 26 4 74 217 203 Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224 Montreal 67 30 28 9 69 203 207 Buffalo 65 29 28 8 66 188 205 New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216 Ottawa 66 23 31 12 58 178 224 Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 66 39 17 10 88 213 184 Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173 Dallas 65 37 21 7 81 177 168 Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202 Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 212 204 Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206 Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204 Nashville 65 32 25 8 72 207 212 Winnipeg 67 33 28 6 72 201 198 Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178 Minnesota 65 32 26 7 71 206 206 Chicago 65 29 28 8 66 195 207 San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209 Anaheim 65 26 31 8 60 168 205 Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Calgary 3, Florida 0

Columbus 5, Vancouver 3

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 0

Washington 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Colorado 2, Detroit 1

Edmonton 8, Nashville 3

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.