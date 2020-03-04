A couple of chairs lay on a flood damaged street after heavy rains caused flash floods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday,... A couple of chairs lay on a flood damaged street after heavy rains caused flash floods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2, 2020. The water flooded the streets and entered homes of residents, with at least 4 deaths reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A woman sweeps water, mud and debris from her flood damaged home after heavy rains caused flash floods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro,... A woman sweeps water, mud and debris from her flood damaged home after heavy rains caused flash floods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2, 2020. The water flooded the streets and entered homes, with at least 4 deaths reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Neighbors look at the damage to a street after heavy rains caused flash floods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2... Neighbors look at the damage to a street after heavy rains caused flash floods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2, 2020. The water flooded the streets and entered homes of residents, with at least 4 deaths reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The metal frame of a chair of a is lodged at the mouth of a damaged manhole after heavy rains caused flashfloods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio d... The metal frame of a chair of a is lodged at the mouth of a damaged manhole after heavy rains caused flashfloods in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2, 2020. The water flooded the streets and entered homes of residents, with at least 4 deaths reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

People look at a vehicle that was thrown into a house by a flash flood after heavy rains in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monda... People look at a vehicle that was thrown into a house by a flash flood after heavy rains in the Realengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2, 2020. The water flooded the streets and entered homes of residents, with at least 4 deaths reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A storm that pummeled Brazil's southeastern coast early Tuesday caused landslides and killed at least 16 people. Dozens more were missing.

The deaths occurred in the cities of Guaruja, Santos and Sao Vicente of Sao Paulo state, with the former hardest hit, according to a statement from its civil defense office. The office estimates 200 people have been displaced in Guaruja.

“There is no way to live in this place again," said Guaruja resident Laercio Fiel da Silva. “Let's see what will happen to these families that already lost their houses. I don't know what to say; it's very difficult, difficult.”

Brazil's southeast region has been hit by heavy rains this year, causing recurrent floods and landslides. The worst instance came in January, when dozens perished in landslides in the interior state of Minas Gerais.

Some parts of Rio de Janeiro were flooded on Sunday and Monday, and several people died, according to local firefighters. Further, state authorities said more than 5,000 people had been forced from their homes.

Residents are growing frustrated, and one threw mud at Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella's head as he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Moderate to strong rain was expected to continue Tuesday along Sao Paulo's coast, according to the civil defense office.

Rampazzo reported from Guaruja, Brazil.