Dunk, Patel power Lahore to first win in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A blistering 155-run partnership off only 73 balls between Ben Dunk and Samit Patel helped Lahore Qalandars get their first Pakistan Super League win with a resounding 37-run victory against defending champions Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday.

Dunk blasted 10 sixes and three fours in scoring 93 off 43 deliveries and Patel made an equally entertaining 71 off 40 balls in Lahore’s strong total of 209-5.

Patel (2-31) then mopped up Quetta’s top order with his left-arm spin and fast bowler Mohammad Irshad took 4-29 as the visitors were bowled out for 172 on the last ball of the 20th over.

Quetta never looked like challenging once their key overseas batsmen Jason Roy (12) and Shane Watson (23) were dismissed inside the first seven overs.

Lahore, which lost its previous three games, now has two points from four matches. Multan Sultans lead the six-team event with eight points. Quetta and Karachi Kings both have six points.

Quetta, which won the toss and elected to field, did well early when Lahore slipped to 50-3 in the eighth over when Mohammad Hafeez was brilliantly caught one-handed by Shane Watson in the lone slip.

Dunk and Patel started off cautiously before plundering 115 runs in the last seven overs to the delight of hometown fans.

Both batsman set the tone of a big total by hammering fast bowler Anwar Ali for 19 runs in the 14th over and Dunk followed it with four successive sixes in left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s next over, which went for 27.

The left-handed Australian also didn’t spare the 17-year-old paceman Naseem Shah, who ended up with expensive figures of 0-48.

Dunk’s countryman Ben Cutting dismissed both batsmen in the last over with Patel holing out at deep cover and Dunk was caught at deep backward point off the last ball of the innings.

Patel clean bowled Roy in the his second over and then Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed holed out while attempting a big hit against the English spinner before Watson was caught behind off fast bowler Dilbar Hussain as Quetta slipped to 53-4.

Cutting reduced the margin of victory by hammering five sixes and three fours in his 53-run knock off 27 balls, but Lahore always looked to be in the driving seat as Irshad had Cutting caught in the deep in the 18th over and followed it up with two more in the last over.

Lahore will take on two-time champions Islamabad United in their next game on Wednesday.

