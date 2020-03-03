Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a department store in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Ma... Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a department store in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 2, 2020. South Korea has the world's second-highest cases. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority:

— Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths

— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

— Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths

— Japan: 976 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

— Germany: 157 cases

— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths

— Singapore: 108

— Spain: 119

— United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths

— Kuwait: 56

— Bahrain: 47

— Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death

— Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 40 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 29

— Australia: 24 cases, 1 death

— Canada: 24

— Switzerland: 24

— Iraq: 21

— United Arab Emirates: 21

— Norway: 19

— Netherlands: 18

— Vietnam: 16

— Sweden: 14

— Austria: 14

— Israel: 10

— Lebanon: 10

— Belgium: 8

— Croatia: 8

— Greece: 7

— Finland: 6

— Oman: 6

— Russia: 6

— India: 5

— Mexico: 5

— Denmark: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Algeria: 3

— Czech Republic 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Qatar: 3

— Romania: 3

— Belarus: 2

— Brazil: 2

— Egypt: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Indonesia: 2

— Afghanistan: 1

— Andorra: 1

— Armenia 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Dominican Republic 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Jordan: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Portugal: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1