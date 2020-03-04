  1. Home
Scottish Standings

By  Associated Press
2020/03/04 06:21
Premiership
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 28 25 1 2 82 17 76
Rangers 27 20 4 3 63 18 64
Motherwell 28 13 3 12 36 36 42
Aberdeen 28 11 8 9 35 33 41
Livingston FC 28 10 8 10 39 36 38
Hibernian FC 29 9 10 10 41 46 37
Kilmarnock 28 9 5 14 29 38 32
St. Johnstone 27 7 11 9 27 46 32
Ross County 28 7 8 13 28 55 29
St Mirren FC 27 6 7 14 23 36 25
Hearts 28 4 10 14 30 50 22
Hamilton Academical 28 4 9 15 28 50 21

___

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Motherwell 1, St Mirren FC 2

Tuesday, March 3

Hibernian FC 1, Hearts 3

Wednesday, March 4

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1945 GMT

St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 7

Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Celtic (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Hamilton Academical (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Hearts (Scotland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland), 1500 GMT

St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Sunday, March 8

Ross County (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1200 GMT

Wednesday, March 11

St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Friday, March 13

Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 14

Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT

Ross County (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1500 GMT