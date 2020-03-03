Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, March 2, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SW;12;80%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;31;20;Sunny, not as warm;24;18;WNW;26;57%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;17;6;ENE;2;68%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;23;10;Windy in the p.m.;16;13;W;24;55%;15%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;8;3;A passing shower;8;4;SSW;23;78%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and cold;-3;-17;Very cold;-10;-18;N;12;65%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Spotty p.m. showers;17;6;Cooler with rain;9;5;WNW;15;78%;89%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-2;-10;Mostly sunny;-3;-12;WSW;9;72%;2%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;35;20;ESE;11;43%;3%;11

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun;17;11;Cloudy and mild;19;13;SE;17;66%;65%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;23;19;Decreasing clouds;25;21;NNE;18;70%;67%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;6;Hazy sunshine;22;9;NW;14;46%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Partly sunny, nice;34;22;ESE;13;59%;28%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;30;19;Sun and some clouds;31;20;SSW;7;47%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;27;S;14;57%;18%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;18;7;Windy;16;9;WNW;34;57%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;11;-1;Sunny and breezy;10;-2;N;24;17%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;19;13;Spotty showers;18;7;E;15;56%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the a.m.;10;3;Periods of rain;8;1;W;14;78%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;10;Rain and drizzle;22;9;SE;8;66%;80%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;27;20;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NW;14;82%;78%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cool;14;7;Cooler, morning rain;10;3;NW;22;72%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;8;1;A passing shower;8;2;WSW;17;71%;80%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;18;3;Mostly cloudy;23;9;S;6;55%;19%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;14;9;Showers around;14;4;NW;14;71%;83%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;ENE;12;47%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;21;Cloudy;28;20;ESE;7;51%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;12;3;Mostly cloudy;12;4;NE;15;61%;23%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;21;11;Hazy sunshine;25;10;NE;15;33%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;27;17;Hazy and very warm;29;17;NNW;11;56%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Sunshine and nice;29;17;E;5;52%;1%;11

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;31;23;Hazy sun;34;24;SE;11;61%;5%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;8;1;Rain and snow shower;10;1;W;23;60%;59%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;25;Hazy sun;31;24;SE;9;61%;30%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Brief showers;7;2;Periods of rain;6;3;NW;8;89%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;22;Hazy sunshine;29;21;N;15;49%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;ENE;12;65%;80%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;12;78%;74%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;13;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NE;9;58%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Some sun returning;7;-4;Mostly sunny;13;-2;SSW;10;36%;5%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;21;Hazy sun;31;19;SSW;8;38%;31%;7

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;Showers, some heavy;31;24;SW;10;76%;80%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of sun;7;1;Some sun;8;1;WSW;20;71%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;21;5;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;6;NNE;14;28%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;20;12;Partly sunny;18;14;W;24;65%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;26;21;Showers;26;20;ESE;18;80%;96%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A passing shower;26;16;A shower or t-storm;21;15;ESE;10;78%;67%;9

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;13;68%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;6;0;A bit of rain;3;1;E;22;93%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;36;26;Lots of sun, nice;36;25;SE;14;49%;14%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;16;Sun and some clouds;23;18;E;17;72%;44%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;21;Partly sunny;28;21;ENE;16;65%;73%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;32;21;Hazy sunshine;32;21;SSW;9;34%;5%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;11;Hazy sunshine;25;12;NNE;11;48%;3%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;15;11;Sunny and pleasant;19;8;S;14;50%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;12;76%;77%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;31;22;Hazy sunshine;31;21;N;14;50%;1%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;19;12;Partly sunny, warmer;23;14;NNE;8;53%;44%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;Hazy sun and mild;16;4;NE;7;30%;62%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;31;20;Hazy sun;30;20;WSW;16;36%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;20;9;A t-storm in spots;21;8;NE;8;63%;45%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;Warm with hazy sun;36;18;NNW;17;10%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;6;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;6;SSE;13;57%;37%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;31;23;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;17;61%;68%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NE;7;63%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;31;20;A t-storm around;30;20;SSW;8;47%;42%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;35;25;Warm with some sun;35;26;NNE;8;59%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;14;6;Showers around;13;5;E;11;73%;71%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;11;72%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;29;22;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;SSE;15;72%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;16;10;A little p.m. rain;18;13;W;15;75%;55%;3

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. rain;10;2;Partly sunny;9;1;W;16;67%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;12;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;SE;14;29%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;33;25;Turning sunny;32;25;SW;10;65%;22%;13

Madrid, Spain;Very windy;12;4;Partly sunny;14;9;WSW;20;55%;44%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Mostly cloudy;32;27;NE;12;59%;28%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;25;Showers around;30;26;SE;8;81%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;E;12;54%;10%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with some sun;21;11;Clouds and sun;21;13;S;21;56%;14%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;SSW;14;30%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;22;Partly sunny;27;23;SSE;21;66%;29%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A touch of p.m. rain;7;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;5;SE;11;75%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;38;25;Partly sunny, cooler;31;26;ESE;19;64%;25%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;Sunny;29;19;NE;14;59%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Milder, p.m. rain;4;0;Inc. clouds;3;0;NE;2;70%;66%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Rain and drizzle;4;2;SSW;13;85%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;31;23;Hazy sunshine;30;22;WNW;10;55%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;24;16;A t-storm in spots;27;15;N;12;65%;67%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;15;9;Showers around;15;7;WSW;11;68%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;E;11;67%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;4;-8;Partly sunny;-1;-9;WSW;11;85%;16%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;15;5;Partly sunny;13;4;NNE;11;48%;5%;5

Oslo, Norway;Brief a.m. showers;4;0;Bit of rain, snow;3;0;NE;12;88%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;4;-4;Rain and drizzle;3;-1;NNW;11;71%;77%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Sun and clouds, nice;30;26;ENE;9;71%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;Windy this morning;34;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;19;62%;12%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;22;A passing shower;31;24;ENE;13;70%;59%;7

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;9;2;A passing shower;9;1;WNW;11;58%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;SE;15;40%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;37;24;More sun than clouds;36;25;SSE;8;46%;7%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;15;75%;79%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;30;22;A shower or two;32;21;ESE;8;55%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;10;5;Rain in the morning;7;0;W;17;73%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;9;-4;Partly sunny;10;-1;SSW;11;53%;45%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;19;13;Showers around;22;14;SSW;16;64%;91%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Decreasing clouds;21;8;E;12;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;E;12;62%;74%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mainly cloudy, windy;3;-1;Snow;2;-3;SE;15;60%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy, mild;8;4;A little a.m. rain;7;5;ESE;6;84%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain;24;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;WNW;8;82%;89%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and cooler;23;10;Hazy sun;24;9;NE;8;20%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;16;9;A shower or two;13;4;NNE;18;66%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;Cloudy;3;1;ENE;13;78%;64%;0

San Francisco, United States;Warmer with sunshine;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;WSW;13;58%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun, some clouds;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;ENE;13;53%;12%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rainy times;26;24;Spotty showers;27;24;E;20;78%;79%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny, humid;25;17;WSW;9;66%;27%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;29;10;Hazy sunshine;26;10;SE;9;28%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;SSW;9;36%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;28;20;Spotty showers;27;20;N;10;81%;73%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A bit of rain;14;8;A little p.m. rain;16;12;WSW;13;85%;66%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;8;Spotty showers;11;5;SSW;15;76%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;8;-1;Partly sunny;11;1;W;10;47%;46%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;12;7;Rain and drizzle;12;8;ENE;10;49%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;34;27;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;NE;17;67%;64%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;19;4;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;6;SSW;13;52%;65%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;28;22;Periods of sun;28;22;ENE;18;69%;64%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;7;3;A little rain;5;2;E;14;90%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very windy;37;20;Spotty showers;23;21;SE;18;69%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;20;16;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;E;15;63%;74%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A little a.m. rain;7;0;A little rain;4;1;E;14;90%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;21;9;Mainly cloudy, mild;18;7;SSE;9;57%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;11;4;Partly sunny;16;2;N;10;54%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;11;2;Hazy sunshine;11;2;NE;14;38%;11%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;19;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;NNE;9;59%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;22;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;10;SSE;16;77%;95%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Warmer;15;7;E;16;35%;57%;5

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;6;-1;A few showers;4;0;WSW;13;82%;82%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;Cooler;19;10;WNW;23;68%;29%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;26;12;Cooler;16;11;SW;26;54%;85%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with clearing;-10;-26;Hazy and very cold;-10;-24;ESE;8;70%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;7;5;Cloudy with showers;9;3;SW;10;76%;89%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;15;8;Cooler, morning rain;10;3;WNW;24;70%;79%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;34;21;A t-storm in spots;31;21;NNE;9;43%;65%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;9;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;6;SE;12;80%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;7;2;Afternoon rain;12;4;W;12;80%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;21;17;Partly sunny, windy;22;14;NNW;37;74%;75%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;37;22;Mostly cloudy;35;19;W;10;36%;3%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A morning shower;10;0;Mild with sunshine;11;-1;NE;4;52%;1%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather