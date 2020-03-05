BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2626 Down 27 Mar 2713 Down 27 May 2634 Down 27 May 2646 2661 2620 2626 Down 27 Jul 2656 2668 2629 2634 Down 27 Sep 2651 2662 2627 2633 Down 22 Dec 2577 2585 2555 2559 Down 22 Mar 2516 2523 2494 2498 Down 23 May 2494 2494 2469 2472 Down 23 Jul 2474 2474 2450 2453 Down 22 Sep 2434 2434 2431 2432 Down 22 Dec 2410 2410 2410 2410 Down 16