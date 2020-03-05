  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/05 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2626 Down 27
Mar 2713 Down 27
May 2634 Down 27
May 2646 2661 2620 2626 Down 27
Jul 2656 2668 2629 2634 Down 27
Sep 2651 2662 2627 2633 Down 22
Dec 2577 2585 2555 2559 Down 22
Mar 2516 2523 2494 2498 Down 23
May 2494 2494 2469 2472 Down 23
Jul 2474 2474 2450 2453 Down 22
Sep 2434 2434 2431 2432 Down 22
Dec 2410 2410 2410 2410 Down 16