BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2626
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2713
|Down
|27
|May
|2634
|Down
|27
|May
|2646
|2661
|2620
|2626
|Down
|27
|Jul
|2656
|2668
|2629
|2634
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2651
|2662
|2627
|2633
|Down
|22
|Dec
|2577
|2585
|2555
|2559
|Down
|22
|Mar
|2516
|2523
|2494
|2498
|Down
|23
|May
|2494
|2494
|2469
|2472
|Down
|23
|Jul
|2474
|2474
|2450
|2453
|Down
|22
|Sep
|2434
|2434
|2431
|2432
|Down
|22
|Dec
|2410
|2410
|2410
|2410
|Down
|16