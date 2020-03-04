Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, March 3, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;SSW;12;82%;67%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, not as warm;24;16;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;18;NW;28;55%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;18;7;Rather cloudy;19;9;E;14;53%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;19;14;Decreasing clouds;18;10;SW;17;67%;26%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty p.m. showers;8;3;Spotty showers;9;4;SSE;20;77%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-11;-19;Breezy and very cold;-11;-18;N;24;63%;25%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with rain;8;5;A little a.m. rain;12;3;NNW;18;58%;62%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;-3;-13;Mostly sunny;-4;-11;SW;13;90%;7%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;35;21;Sunny and hot;35;21;SE;9;37%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, warm;20;13;Occasional rain;16;8;WNW;14;77%;73%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;25;20;Spotty a.m. showers;24;18;SSE;17;77%;91%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;24;9;NW;19;43%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;35;20;Partly sunny;34;23;ESE;12;64%;22%;11

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;31;20;Variable cloudiness;30;20;SSW;7;56%;51%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm around;35;26;S;15;54%;69%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;16;10;Partly sunny;15;11;NNW;14;62%;15%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;8;-3;Sunny, but chilly;7;-2;SSW;12;24%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;19;8;Cooler with rain;9;2;NW;16;91%;71%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;7;2;Spotty showers;8;0;SW;14;71%;78%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;23;10;Clouds and sun;22;8;SE;9;63%;38%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;28;20;Couple of t-storms;27;20;NW;10;81%;87%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Morning rain, clouds;10;4;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;WNW;22;52%;13%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;7;3;Partly sunny;8;5;S;12;73%;75%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;21;7;Cloudy and warm;20;7;S;14;60%;74%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;14;5;Cooler;8;-1;WNW;15;67%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;21;E;10;56%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;20;A t-storm around;28;20;N;10;48%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Mostly sunny;12;0;WNW;17;45%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;24;10;Hazy sun and warmer;28;17;ESE;10;33%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;31;16;Mostly sunny;25;18;SSE;15;63%;6%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;19;E;6;55%;1%;11

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;33;24;Hazy sun;33;25;SE;12;60%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Decreasing clouds;9;2;A little a.m. snow;8;1;SE;15;53%;55%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;25;Hazy sun;31;25;ESE;9;65%;12%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;5;3;A shower;7;1;WSW;12;75%;75%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;Hazy sun;28;20;N;19;60%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;21;12;Downpours, cooler;12;7;N;19;75%;85%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;12;80%;58%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;28;14;A t-storm in spots;27;16;S;6;60%;46%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;16;-2;Mostly sunny;16;0;SW;11;27%;5%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;S;11;60%;71%;7

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;33;25;Downpours;31;25;S;10;79%;90%;7

Dublin, Ireland;More sun than clouds;8;2;A little rain;7;0;NNW;16;84%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;21;5;Cloudy;16;3;WSW;11;47%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;18;15;Sun and some clouds;21;14;W;22;71%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers;25;18;Rain, not as warm;20;15;NNE;19;87%;89%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;15;A stray t-shower;21;13;SE;10;75%;65%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;21;SE;13;64%;1%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Windy;3;1;S;35;95%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;35;24;Clouds and sun, nice;35;25;SE;13;51%;33%;10

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;24;18;Showers around;23;16;NE;16;76%;94%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;A t-storm or two;28;21;ENE;13;68%;84%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;19;S;8;35%;7%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;25;12;Afternoon showers;20;12;NE;11;70%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Increasing clouds;18;10;ENE;9;61%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;31;26;An afternoon shower;30;24;WSW;12;84%;91%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;32;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NNW;11;56%;4%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;22;13;Hazy sun;25;12;N;9;54%;30%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;14;1;Times of rain;9;3;NNW;9;64%;89%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;30;21;Hazy sun and breezy;29;20;WSW;24;49%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;21;10;A t-storm in spots;21;9;SW;8;58%;41%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Hazy and very warm;37;20;N;16;8%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, mild;14;5;Mostly cloudy, warm;16;8;S;11;77%;18%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;24;61%;27%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;SSW;9;65%;72%;13

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;31;21;A t-storm around;30;20;ENE;11;56%;64%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A passing shower;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;N;6;63%;73%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;Periods of sun;13;4;E;14;68%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SW;10;73%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;28;22;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;SSE;10;72%;37%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Spotty showers;18;13;SW;10;77%;84%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;9;1;A little p.m. rain;8;4;SW;15;81%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;Mostly sunny;25;12;SW;9;53%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;33;24;Turning sunny, nice;31;24;S;11;70%;28%;13

Madrid, Spain;Winds subsiding;15;10;Clouds and sun, nice;18;9;WSW;15;62%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Thickening clouds;32;27;Sun and clouds, nice;32;27;NNW;12;66%;8%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;ESE;10;79%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Partly sunny;32;22;E;12;57%;27%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;19;13;Spotty showers;23;18;WSW;10;71%;85%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;26;11;Mostly sunny;28;11;SW;10;22%;0%;10

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;27;24;Periods of sun;29;24;SSE;21;68%;11%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;4;A little a.m. rain;10;4;N;8;77%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;38;25;Cooler but pleasant;31;26;SE;15;66%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;29;19;Sunny and beautiful;28;18;ENE;14;57%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;4;0;Snow showers;4;-2;W;14;64%;72%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Low clouds and mild;7;3;ESE;10;77%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun, less humid;29;24;Hazy sunshine;29;22;NW;11;54%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;15;N;12;64%;55%;10

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;15;7;Cooler;12;4;WNW;32;43%;10%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;8;Clouds and sun;21;10;E;14;62%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;1;-12;A little a.m. snow;-2;-4;SW;18;91%;80%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;14;7;Rain;10;3;SW;8;86%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;1;-1;Rain and snow;2;-5;NNW;9;79%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;3;-1;A snow shower;4;-3;W;24;67%;73%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;N;12;77%;92%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;17;61%;5%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;15;65%;30%;10

Paris, France;A passing shower;9;2;A little p.m. rain;9;6;S;14;80%;91%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;32;19;Clouds and sun;32;18;S;13;31%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partial sunshine;36;25;Partly sunny;35;24;S;11;51%;13%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;20;77%;68%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Windy this afternoon;31;22;Partly sunny;33;22;ESE;9;54%;41%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Some sun returning;8;-1;WSW;17;59%;30%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Damp this afternoon;10;-4;Partly sunny, colder;3;-4;NW;19;51%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;23;14;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;13;SSW;15;60%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;ENE;16;70%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;26;A morning shower;32;26;ENE;13;67%;75%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon flurries;1;-3;A little snow;1;-3;E;20;65%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. rain;8;5;Spotty showers;8;3;SW;18;83%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;28;22;A t-storm in spots;26;22;W;9;82%;78%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;23;11;Plenty of sunshine;26;10;ENE;8;21%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;13;3;Partly sunny;15;2;NNE;10;68%;6%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;4;-3;Snow to rain;4;2;SE;15;76%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;22;9;Mostly sunny;21;10;WSW;11;64%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;ENE;13;59%;29%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;27;23;Partly sunny;28;22;ESE;21;71%;55%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;W;9;71%;0%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;9;Partly sunny;26;10;ENE;10;33%;6%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;Hazy sun and warm;34;16;SW;9;39%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;NNE;8;74%;42%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;16;12;Spotty showers;17;11;S;7;82%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Heavy p.m. showers;11;5;Some sun returning;11;5;ESE;10;61%;51%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Periods of sun;11;3;Cooler;5;-3;WNW;13;54%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Cloudy;12;5;NNE;20;48%;6%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;NE;14;70%;70%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasingly windy;21;6;Rain and a t-storm;14;3;W;11;71%;92%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;E;17;72%;49%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;6;1;Periods of rain;4;0;WSW;13;91%;81%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;23;20;A little rain;25;22;NNE;24;75%;81%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;22;18;Rain and drizzle;20;14;NE;24;80%;85%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Rain tapering off;4;2;S;22;87%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and mild;17;6;Sun and clouds;16;6;S;11;67%;41%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;18;7;Sunny, nice and warm;17;4;NE;11;41%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;NW;13;36%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Mostly sunny;24;12;E;7;53%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Heavy rain, t-storm;22;10;Spotty showers;15;6;N;8;63%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Not as cool;15;7;Rain and drizzle;12;8;WSW;11;81%;93%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;4;0;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;WNW;25;67%;50%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and cooler;17;12;Windy;17;13;NW;32;61%;78%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with a shower;17;12;Windy;17;11;WNW;37;60%;62%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-7;-28;Hazy sunshine;-4;-18;E;12;63%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Brief p.m. showers;8;3;Spotty showers;9;4;ENE;10;56%;83%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Mostly cloudy;11;-1;WNW;18;46%;9%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;32;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;21;ENE;9;68%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;5;A little a.m. rain;8;2;WNW;12;76%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;11;3;Cloudy;8;0;W;12;71%;42%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;22;11;Rain and drizzle;16;13;SSE;41;75%;62%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;36;22;Clouds and sun;35;19;SW;10;46%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;13;1;Sunny and mild;13;0;NE;3;38%;0%;4

