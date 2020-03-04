  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/04 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2653 Down 8
Mar 2712 2740 2712 2740 Down 8
May 2661 Down 10
May 2658 2666 2630 2653 Down 8
Jul 2670 2675 2640 2661 Down 10
Sep 2669 2669 2634 2655 Down 7
Dec 2579 2592 2561 2581 Down 5
Mar 2515 2531 2500 2521 Down 2
May 2484 2496 2475 2495 Down 1
Jul 2462 2484 2458 2475 unch
Sep 2451 2454 2442 2454 Down 1
Dec 2426 Down 1