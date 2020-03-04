BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2653
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2712
|2740
|2712
|2740
|Down
|8
|May
|2661
|Down
|10
|May
|2658
|2666
|2630
|2653
|Down
|8
|Jul
|2670
|2675
|2640
|2661
|Down
|10
|Sep
|2669
|2669
|2634
|2655
|Down
|7
|Dec
|2579
|2592
|2561
|2581
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2515
|2531
|2500
|2521
|Down
|2
|May
|2484
|2496
|2475
|2495
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2462
|2484
|2458
|2475
|unch
|Sep
|2451
|2454
|2442
|2454
|Down
|1
|Dec
|2426
|Down
|1