Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, March 4, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;13;82%;65%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;NNW;10;61%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;21;9;Hazy and mild;20;12;ENE;19;53%;28%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;21;12;Hazy sun;20;14;WSW;14;61%;25%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the a.m.;9;4;Periods of rain;7;4;NE;22;88%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-11;-18;Very cold;-9;-20;NNE;22;59%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A little a.m. rain;11;4;Hazy and milder;14;3;ESE;9;39%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-2;-11;Cloudy;-3;-16;NNE;12;82%;65%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Mostly sunny, warm;36;19;SE;12;32%;1%;10

Athens, Greece;Mainly cloudy;19;8;Spotty showers;16;7;SSW;8;62%;66%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A.M. showers, cloudy;23;17;Mostly cloudy;22;15;E;19;61%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;Hazy sun;26;10;N;10;42%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;36;21;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SE;8;78%;74%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;32;20;A t-storm in spots;30;19;SSE;9;58%;67%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;26;A shower or two;34;26;S;14;59%;87%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;15;11;Increasingly windy;19;9;WNW;28;67%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;7;-2;Sunshine;11;-1;NNW;15;35%;6%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;9;2;Turning sunny;11;3;SE;8;55%;4%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;8;0;Mainly cloudy;10;4;SE;13;65%;74%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;23;8;Partly sunny;23;8;SE;10;54%;26%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;W;10;81%;77%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;10;0;Mostly sunny;11;4;SE;17;54%;30%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;8;5;Times of rain;8;4;NNW;11;91%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and warm;19;6;Occasional rain;12;4;WSW;12;72%;72%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;7;-2;Turning sunny;11;3;SSE;6;59%;26%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;32;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;14;58%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;19;A t-storm around;28;20;NE;8;46%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;12;0;Plenty of sunshine;11;-2;NW;13;46%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;26;17;Hazy sunshine;28;14;NE;16;17%;25%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;SSE;27;73%;2%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;29;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;ESE;6;54%;4%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;25;Hazy sun;33;25;SSE;18;63%;7%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds, then sun;8;1;Partly sunny, breezy;11;-1;WNW;27;48%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;25;Becoming cloudy;32;25;SSE;11;64%;29%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;6;1;Partly sunny;5;2;E;8;78%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;28;22;Hazy sun;29;21;N;21;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;13;8;Sunny and warmer;22;7;NNE;12;43%;4%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon rain;27;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;SSW;13;75%;63%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;29;16;Couple of t-storms;24;15;ESE;18;76%;86%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;16;-1;Mostly sunny;14;1;SSW;11;36%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;20;WSW;8;63%;78%;7

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;32;24;A downpour;31;24;SSE;8;79%;76%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;9;-2;Partly sunny;7;1;S;9;80%;49%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;3;A little a.m. rain;6;2;WNW;11;70%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;22;15;Clouds and sun;19;11;W;27;76%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler with rain;17;15;Low clouds;19;17;SE;8;80%;41%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;24;14;Nice with some sun;24;13;ESE;10;62%;39%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;31;22;SSW;13;66%;4%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;3;2;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;SW;21;94%;68%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;34;26;Sun and clouds, nice;34;25;SE;14;51%;40%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;22;16;A little a.m. rain;20;17;ENE;17;75%;72%;2

Honolulu, United States;A t-storm around;29;19;Spotty showers;28;20;ENE;16;64%;82%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;33;19;Hazy sunshine;33;21;SSE;7;41%;15%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Afternoon showers;21;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;12;NE;15;72%;94%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing and warm;18;12;Cloudy and mild;15;9;SE;11;70%;71%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;Cloudy;30;24;WSW;13;79%;44%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;30;23;Hazy sun and humid;30;22;NNE;11;60%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;12;Hazy sun;28;13;NE;9;51%;6%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with rain;7;4;A shower in the p.m.;11;2;SE;10;52%;67%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with sunshine;29;20;Hazy sun;28;15;NW;22;42%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;21;9;A t-storm in spots;20;9;SSE;7;61%;44%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;38;20;Hot with hazy sun;39;22;NNE;16;9%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, mild;13;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;7;SW;11;71%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, windy;30;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;ENE;21;56%;27%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;24;A t-storm around;33;24;W;9;68%;55%;13

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;29;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SSW;11;60%;65%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SE;6;74%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;4;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;5;E;13;66%;80%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;35;26;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;12;75%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;Mostly cloudy;26;22;SSE;12;75%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;19;14;Spotty showers;16;11;NW;19;69%;61%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;8;5;Rain in the morning;8;1;NW;20;82%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;23;12;Clouds breaking;25;12;SSE;9;60%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;S;11;68%;10%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;9;A shower;16;6;WNW;24;58%;57%;2

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;27;Clouds and sun;32;26;NNE;9;65%;3%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;32;25;Showers around;32;25;SE;10;81%;94%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;24;Clouds and sunshine;34;23;E;11;51%;3%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;22;16;Occasional rain;21;16;SSW;14;89%;93%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;27;11;Partly sunny;28;8;NNE;9;27%;6%;10

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;29;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;SW;19;67%;26%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A touch of a.m. rain;9;7;Rain at times;7;0;ENE;12;76%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;38;26;Cooler;31;25;SE;13;67%;3%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;28;18;ENE;14;62%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Snow showers;4;-2;Sunny;4;-2;N;7;61%;30%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and mild;7;2;Low clouds and mild;7;6;SSE;20;77%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Hazy sunshine;30;25;W;12;53%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;16;Decreasing clouds;26;14;N;11;61%;33%;13

New York, United States;Windy this morning;13;4;Mostly sunny;11;4;SSE;14;36%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;Cloudy;22;11;WNW;14;64%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-2;-10;Periods of snow;-2;-16;NW;23;88%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;12;7;Morning sprinkles;9;3;NW;20;46%;55%;5

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;0;-5;Partly sunny;3;-7;NNW;5;67%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;4;-3;Partly sunny;4;-2;SE;13;66%;32%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;More clouds than sun;30;26;Downpours;29;26;NNW;15;83%;96%;5

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;34;24;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;NNW;22;60%;6%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;ENE;16;65%;19%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Rain tapering off;11;4;WNW;14;87%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Warm with sunshine;33;13;High clouds;30;20;SW;16;47%;3%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;24;Some sun, pleasant;34;24;SSE;11;53%;33%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;N;15;75%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, windy;32;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;ESE;10;47%;9%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;7;-2;Clouds and sunshine;11;5;SSE;14;55%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Windy this morning;4;-4;Plenty of sun;5;-7;SSE;13;42%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;P.M. showers, windy;22;13;Afternoon showers;23;14;NW;15;57%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;9;Low clouds;19;10;NNW;11;74%;44%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;27;A morning t-storm;33;26;NNE;10;66%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;0;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-4;N;17;61%;64%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;7;2;Cloudy;7;0;SW;11;72%;15%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;26;22;A shower or two;26;21;W;14;73%;80%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;25;10;Hazy sun;28;14;ESE;8;19%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;2;Periods of sun;15;10;SSE;10;67%;73%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Rain and drizzle;6;0;SW;12;70%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Periods of sunshine;17;11;SW;15;79%;6%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;30;16;ENE;17;60%;6%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;23;ESE;21;73%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;NNE;11;62%;4%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;10;Hazy sun;26;10;NE;11;35%;9%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;33;15;Sunny and hot;35;17;SSW;9;30%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;20;Nice with sunshine;29;20;ENE;10;73%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;17;11;A shower;14;8;WNW;17;76%;68%;3

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;11;5;A little p.m. rain;13;4;SSW;16;66%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler;6;-3;Sunny, but chilly;7;-5;NW;10;45%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;11;5;Sunny and chilly;10;6;ESE;15;47%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;34;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;11;77%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;3;Cooler with rain;7;-3;SW;18;67%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;E;19;66%;66%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;3;0;Rain and snow shower;4;-3;WSW;12;82%;51%;1

Sydney, Australia;A touch of rain;26;21;Rain and a t-storm;25;21;N;24;83%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;18;12;A little a.m. rain;17;16;ENE;18;80%;82%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Bit of rain, snow;5;1;SW;16;78%;64%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds;15;7;Rain and drizzle;9;2;SE;13;72%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice and warm;20;4;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;5;NNE;10;45%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;15;6;Hazy sun;15;6;SW;12;23%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;27;14;Warm with some sun;28;14;N;7;48%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;16;6;Clouds, then sun;17;7;SE;9;49%;17%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Very windy, a shower;13;5;NNW;37;47%;47%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Variable cloudiness;4;0;E;12;63%;73%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming very windy;16;12;Hazy sun;18;13;SE;18;55%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy;16;10;Partly sunny, warmer;22;12;SSW;10;58%;10%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-3;-22;Colder with hazy sun;-4;-19;NNW;13;73%;14%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny intervals;9;4;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;0;NW;10;66%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;11;-1;Partly sunny;12;5;SSE;17;50%;72%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;A t-storm in spots;26;19;E;10;64%;51%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. rain;6;2;Cloudy;7;-1;S;8;72%;24%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;7;1;Mostly cloudy;9;1;SE;6;63%;9%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Partly sunny;17;12;SE;28;55%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;36;19;Sunny;35;18;WSW;10;52%;2%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;15;0;Partly sunny, mild;13;1;NE;4;44%;0%;2

