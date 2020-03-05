Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, March 4, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;8;82%;65%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;63;Mostly sunny;77;62;NNW;6;61%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;70;48;Hazy and mild;69;53;ENE;12;53%;28%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;69;53;Hazy sun;68;57;WSW;9;61%;25%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the a.m.;48;40;Periods of rain;45;39;NE;14;88%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;12;0;Very cold;15;-4;NNE;14;59%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A little a.m. rain;53;40;Hazy and milder;58;38;ESE;6;39%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;28;12;Cloudy;26;3;NNE;8;82%;65%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;SE;7;32%;1%;10

Athens, Greece;Mainly cloudy;66;46;Spotty showers;61;44;SSW;5;62%;66%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A.M. showers, cloudy;73;62;Mostly cloudy;72;59;E;12;61%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;73;48;Hazy sun;79;49;N;6;42%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;97;70;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SE;5;78%;74%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;89;67;A t-storm in spots;86;67;SSE;6;58%;67%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;78;A shower or two;93;79;S;9;59%;87%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;60;52;Increasingly windy;66;48;WNW;17;67%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;45;28;Sunshine;52;30;NNW;9;35%;6%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;49;36;Turning sunny;52;38;SE;5;55%;4%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;46;32;Mainly cloudy;50;40;SE;8;65%;74%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;73;46;Partly sunny;73;46;SE;6;54%;26%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;82;66;Showers and t-storms;79;67;W;6;81%;77%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;50;32;Mostly sunny;53;38;SE;11;54%;30%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;47;41;Times of rain;47;39;NNW;7;91%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and warm;66;43;Occasional rain;54;39;WSW;7;72%;72%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler;45;29;Turning sunny;52;37;SSE;4;59%;26%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;89;70;Mostly sunny;86;69;E;9;58%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;87;67;A t-storm around;83;68;NE;5;46%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;54;31;Plenty of sunshine;51;29;NW;8;46%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;79;63;Hazy sunshine;83;57;NE;10;17%;25%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;74;61;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;SSE;17;73%;2%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;84;66;Sunshine, pleasant;84;66;ESE;3;54%;4%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;95;77;Hazy sun;91;78;SSE;11;63%;7%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds, then sun;46;34;Partly sunny, breezy;51;30;WNW;16;48%;57%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;76;Becoming cloudy;89;77;SSE;7;64%;29%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;43;35;Partly sunny;41;35;E;5;78%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;82;71;Hazy sun;84;71;N;13;62%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;46;Sunny and warmer;71;45;NNE;7;43%;4%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon rain;81;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;SSW;8;75%;63%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;85;60;Couple of t-storms;76;59;ESE;11;76%;86%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;61;31;Mostly sunny;56;33;SSW;7;36%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;68;WSW;5;63%;78%;7

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;90;76;A downpour;87;76;SSE;5;79%;76%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;48;28;Partly sunny;45;34;S;5;80%;49%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;37;A little a.m. rain;43;36;WNW;7;70%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;72;59;Clouds and sun;66;52;W;17;76%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler with rain;62;58;Low clouds;66;62;SE;5;80%;41%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;76;58;Nice with some sun;75;55;ESE;6;62%;39%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny;88;71;SSW;8;66%;4%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;37;36;Showers of rain/snow;38;29;SW;13;94%;68%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;93;79;Sun and clouds, nice;93;76;SE;9;51%;40%;9

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;72;61;A little a.m. rain;68;62;ENE;11;75%;72%;2

Honolulu, United States;A t-storm around;84;67;Spotty showers;82;68;ENE;10;64%;82%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;92;67;Hazy sunshine;92;69;SSE;5;41%;15%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Afternoon showers;69;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;53;NE;9;72%;94%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing and warm;64;53;Cloudy and mild;60;48;SE;7;70%;71%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;86;77;Cloudy;85;76;WSW;8;79%;44%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;85;73;Hazy sun and humid;86;72;NNE;7;60%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;54;Hazy sun;82;55;NE;6;51%;6%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with rain;45;39;A shower in the p.m.;52;36;SE;6;52%;67%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with sunshine;84;67;Hazy sun;83;60;NW;14;42%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;70;48;A t-storm in spots;68;48;SSE;4;61%;44%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;100;68;Hot with hazy sun;102;72;NNE;10;9%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy, mild;56;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;44;SW;7;71%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny, windy;86;76;Mostly sunny;88;74;ENE;13;56%;27%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;94;75;A t-storm around;92;76;W;6;68%;55%;13

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;85;70;A t-storm in spots;86;69;SSW;7;60%;65%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;96;76;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;4;74%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;61;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;41;E;8;66%;80%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;95;79;A t-storm around;91;80;SSW;7;75%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;82;72;Mostly cloudy;78;72;SSE;8;75%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;66;57;Spotty showers;61;52;NW;12;69%;61%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;47;42;Rain in the morning;46;33;NW;12;82%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;74;53;Clouds breaking;78;54;SSE;6;60%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;90;75;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;S;7;68%;10%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;65;49;A shower;61;42;WNW;15;58%;57%;2

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;81;Clouds and sun;90;79;NNE;5;65%;3%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;90;77;Showers around;89;77;SE;6;81%;94%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;75;Clouds and sunshine;92;73;E;7;51%;3%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;72;61;Occasional rain;69;60;SSW;9;89%;93%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;81;52;Partly sunny;82;46;NNE;5;27%;6%;10

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;84;76;Mostly sunny;87;74;SW;12;67%;26%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A touch of a.m. rain;48;44;Rain at times;44;32;ENE;7;76%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;100;79;Cooler;87;78;SE;8;67%;3%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;79;63;Mostly sunny;82;64;ENE;8;62%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Snow showers;39;28;Sunny;40;28;N;4;61%;30%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and mild;44;36;Low clouds and mild;45;43;SSE;12;77%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;84;74;Hazy sunshine;85;76;W;7;53%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;78;61;Decreasing clouds;80;57;N;7;61%;33%;13

New York, United States;Windy this morning;56;39;Mostly sunny;52;40;SSE;9;36%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;Cloudy;71;52;WNW;9;64%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;29;14;Periods of snow;28;4;NW;14;88%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;53;45;Morning sprinkles;49;37;NW;12;46%;55%;5

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;33;23;Partly sunny;38;20;NNW;3;67%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;39;27;Partly sunny;39;28;SE;8;66%;32%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;More clouds than sun;85;78;Downpours;85;78;NNW;10;83%;96%;5

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;93;75;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;NNW;14;60%;6%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;ENE;10;65%;19%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Rain tapering off;52;39;WNW;9;87%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Warm with sunshine;91;55;High clouds;86;68;SW;10;47%;3%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;75;Some sun, pleasant;94;76;SSE;7;53%;33%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;94;77;N;9;75%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, windy;90;71;Mostly sunny;92;71;ESE;6;47%;9%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;44;29;Clouds and sunshine;51;41;SSE;9;55%;70%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Windy this morning;39;24;Plenty of sun;42;20;SSE;8;42%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;P.M. showers, windy;72;56;Afternoon showers;73;57;NW;9;57%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;70;48;Low clouds;67;50;NNW;7;74%;44%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;91;80;A morning t-storm;91;78;NNE;6;66%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;32;26;A bit of a.m. snow;33;24;N;11;61%;64%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;45;36;Cloudy;44;32;SW;7;72%;15%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;80;71;A shower or two;80;70;W;9;73%;80%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;Hazy sun;82;57;ESE;5;19%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;57;36;Periods of sun;59;50;SSE;6;67%;73%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;39;34;Rain and drizzle;43;33;SW;8;70%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;50;Periods of sunshine;62;51;SW;9;79%;6%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;83;63;Partly sunny;85;62;ENE;10;60%;6%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;72;Partly sunny;83;73;ESE;13;73%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;Clouds and sun, nice;82;66;NNE;7;62%;4%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;51;Hazy sun;79;49;NE;7;35%;9%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;91;59;Sunny and hot;96;63;SSW;6;30%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;68;Nice with sunshine;85;68;ENE;6;73%;44%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;62;52;A shower;58;47;WNW;11;76%;68%;3

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;51;40;A little p.m. rain;55;38;SSW;10;66%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler;42;27;Sunny, but chilly;45;23;NW;6;45%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;52;41;Sunny and chilly;50;43;ESE;9;47%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;93;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;NE;7;77%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;37;Cooler with rain;45;27;SW;11;67%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;Partly sunny;82;74;E;12;66%;66%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;37;33;Rain and snow shower;39;26;WSW;7;82%;51%;1

Sydney, Australia;A touch of rain;79;70;Rain and a t-storm;77;70;N;15;83%;92%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;65;54;A little a.m. rain;63;60;ENE;11;80%;82%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;39;35;Bit of rain, snow;40;34;SW;10;78%;64%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds;59;45;Rain and drizzle;48;36;SE;8;72%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice and warm;68;39;Mostly cloudy, warm;67;41;NNE;6;45%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;60;42;Hazy sun;59;43;SW;7;23%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;81;57;Warm with some sun;82;57;N;5;48%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;61;43;Clouds, then sun;62;44;SE;5;49%;17%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;51;45;Very windy, a shower;56;41;NNW;23;47%;47%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;30;Variable cloudiness;39;32;E;8;63%;73%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming very windy;61;54;Hazy sun;64;55;SE;11;55%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy;61;50;Partly sunny, warmer;71;54;SSW;6;58%;10%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;26;-7;Colder with hazy sun;24;-3;NNW;8;73%;14%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny intervals;48;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;45;33;NW;6;66%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;52;30;Partly sunny;54;40;SSE;11;50%;72%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;69;A t-storm in spots;79;66;E;6;64%;51%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. rain;43;35;Cloudy;45;30;S;5;72%;24%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;45;33;Mostly cloudy;49;34;SE;4;63%;9%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;61;49;Partly sunny;63;53;SE;18;55%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;96;67;Sunny;95;65;WSW;6;52%;2%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;58;32;Partly sunny, mild;55;34;NE;2;44%;0%;2

