Commuters and locals take a bus boat in Venice, Italy, Monday, March 2, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public... Commuters and locals take a bus boat in Venice, Italy, Monday, March 2, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system that officials are taking extraordinary measures to care for the sick, seeking to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate graduation dates for nursing students. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

President Donald Trump listens to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as they meet with pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the... President Donald Trump listens to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as they meet with pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A mane with a face mask walks on a street in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, March 2, 2020. Germany updated the number of people infected with the novel... A mane with a face mask walks on a street in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, March 2, 2020. Germany updated the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus called COVID-19 today, most cases in North Rhine-Westphalia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

An employee with face mask and gloves waits behind the door of the corona diagnostic center in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, March 2, 2020 for the nex... An employee with face mask and gloves waits behind the door of the corona diagnostic center in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, March 2, 2020 for the next patient. Germany faces several people infected with the novel coronavirus called COVID-19, most cases in North Rhine-Westphalia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, wearing a protective face mask, talks to a medical staff member du... In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, wearing a protective face mask, talks to a medical staff member during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing, Monday, March 2, 2020. The number of new virus infections rose worldwide along with fears of a weakening global economy, even as cases in China dropped to their lowest level in six weeks on Monday and hundreds of patients at the outbreak's epicenter were released from hospitals. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP)

People wearing face masks walk on a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2020. A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader... People wearing face masks walk on a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2020. A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died Monday after falling sick from the new coronavirus, becoming the first top official to succumb to the illness striking both citizens and leaders of the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo Vahid Salemi)

In this Sunday, March 1, 2020 photo, a medic treats a patient infected with coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran. A member of a council that adv... In this Sunday, March 1, 2020 photo, a medic treats a patient infected with coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran. A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died Monday after falling sick from the new coronavirus, becoming the first top official to succumb to the illness striking both citizens and leaders of the Islamic Republic. (Ali Shirband/Mizan News Agency via AP)

A worker at the Emergency Response Coordination Center in Brussels views a screen with graphics regarding COVID-19, Monday, March 2, 2020. European Co... A worker at the Emergency Response Coordination Center in Brussels views a screen with graphics regarding COVID-19, Monday, March 2, 2020. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the coronavirus risk level has risen from moderate to high for people living in the 27-country bloc. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Tourist wear face masks as she watches the Changing of the Guard, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, March 2, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris... Tourist wear face masks as she watches the Changing of the Guard, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, March 2, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters Sunday at a health center in London that he was “very, very confident” that Britain’s National Health Service can cope with the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A man wearing a face mask speaks on his cellphone, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2020. A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme ... A man wearing a face mask speaks on his cellphone, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2020. A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died Monday after falling sick from the new coronavirus, becoming the first top official to succumb to the illness striking both citizens and leaders of the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo Vahid Salemi)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the new coronavirus outbreak (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The outbreak continues to wane in China, where the virus was first detected in December.

The health ministry on Tuesday announced just 125 new cases of the virus detected over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since authorities began publishing nationwide figures on Jan. 21. Another 31 deaths were reported, all of them in the hardest-hit province of Hubei. The figures bring China's total number of cases to 80,151 with 2,943 deaths.

China’s U.N. ambassador says the government believes that “victory” over the coronavirus won’t be far behind the coming of spring.

Zhang Jun told a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York that “China’s fight against the coronavirus is indeed making huge progress, and the situation is really becoming stable.”

___

6:10 p.m.

The finance ministers and central bank leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial countries will hold a conference call to discuss an economic response to the viral outbreak.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will lead the call Tuesday. The group includes Japan, Germany, Britain and France, among others. The G-7 often issues statements pledging cooperation amid global economic turbulence.

The virus outbreak that began in central China has been shutting down industrial centers, emptying shops and severely crimping travel all over the world. More companies are warning investors that their finances will take a hit because of disruptions to supply chains and sales.

___

5:50 p.m.

Canada has increased border-screening measures for travelers arriving from Iran in light of the growing number of cases linked to that country.

Several of Canada's most recent 27 confirmed cases have been linked to travel to Iran or close contact with people who've recently returned from that country.

Anyone who returns to Canada from Iran will be asked to contact their local public health authority within 24 hours and to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Symptomatic passengers will be asked to fill out a form with their contact information so public health officials can follow up with them. If travelers have symptoms such as a fever or dry cough, they will be assessed at the airport.

Canada also has updated its travel advisory to urge Canadians to avoid all nonessential travel to Iran. There are no direct flights between Canada and Iran and Ottawa does not have a embassy in Tehran.

___

4:30 p.m.

The United Nations is drastically curtailing a conference that had been expected to bring up to 12,000 people from its 193 member nations to New York next week because of the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.N. Commission on the Status of Women decided Monday to hold a one-day event on March 9 so delegations in New York can adopt a draft political declaration commemorating the 25th anniversary of the U.N. conference in Beijing that adopted a wide-ranging plan to achieve equality for women.

But the commission decided to postpone the major event to a future date to be determined, when delegations from all countries and nongovernmental organizations can attend.

The commission stressed that there will be no debate on March 9, and all side events will be canceled. It discouraged delegations from all capitals from coming to New York for the March 9 event.

___

3:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet are meeting at the White House with executives of 10 pharmaceutical companies to learn ways to speed the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Today, there are no proven treatments. In China, scientists have been testing a combination of HIV drugs against the new coronavirus, as well as an experimental drug named remdesivir that was in development to fight Ebola. In the U.S., the University of Nebraska Medical Center also began testing remdesivir in some Americans who were found to have COVID-19 after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan.

It's not clear how quickly such studies will answer whether any of the drugs help.

Vice President Mike Pence also attended the Monday afternoon meeting. He says other meetings are being arranged with leaders of airlines and cruise ship operations.

___

3:15 p.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on President Donald Trump's administration to declare up front that immigrants will not be subject to immigration enforcement for coming forward with coronavirus illness or concerns.

ACLU staff attorney Esha Bhandari tells reporters that the administration must act now, in the early stages of the national response.

Yale University law professor Amy Kapczynski says people are less likely to seek help if they fear coming into contact with immigration enforcement.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to six Monday as the disease spread to more countries.

___

2:45 p.m.

Washington state health authorities now say six people have died from coronavirus.

At a news conference Monday Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County – said five of the deaths were people from King County and one was a person from Snohomish County, north of Seattle.

Researchers said earlier that the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

___

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has climbed to 2,036.

Authorities reported Monday that 52 people who had tested positive have died but stressed that all of them had preexisting serious health problems, from cancer to kidney or heart disease, and nearly all were elderly, including many in their late 80s or early 90s.

So far, health officials have administered more than 23,000 swab tests in the country of nearly 60 million people.

National health institute officials said it could be 10 to 14 days before it is known if Italy's restrictive measures, including quarantining 11 towns in the north, where nearly all the cases have been reported, is slowing the spread of the virus.

___

1:30 p.m.

Democratic and Republican aides in the U.S. say negotiations on a bipartisan, emergency $7 billion to $8 billion measure to battle the new coronavirus are almost complete.

The measure appears on track to be unveiled as early as Tuesday, and the hope is to speed it quickly through both House and Senate by the end of the week.

The measure would finance both federal and state response efforts, fund the federal government’s drive to develop and produce a vaccine, and offer Small Business Administration disaster loans to help businesses directly affected by the growing coronavirus crisis.

___

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is calling for caution but “not panic” over the spread of the coronavirus .

Adams was touring the Connecticut public health laboratory Monday.

He and state Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell urged the public to take precautions such as washing hands, elbow “bumping” instead of hand shaking and getting flu shots.

They said flu shots would decrease the number of people hospitalized because of flu and free up space, if needed, to treat patients sickened by the coronavirus.

Adams also defended the Trump administration’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus, saying it has “done a good job of limiting coronavirus entry into the United States.”

___

1:10 p.m.

Senegal and Tunisia have reported their first cases of the new coronavirus.

Senegal Minister of Health Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr confirmed its case Monday. The patient is a French national who had been on holiday in Nimes and at a ski resort before returning to Senegal, where he and his family live. The health minister said he is in quarantine and his family is being monitored.

President Macky Sall called for calm. He reassured Senegal that authorities are ready to face the disease.

Tunisia also reported its first case of the virus Monday, a Tunisian man who had been working in Italy but left because the virus was spreading there. He returned to Tunisia on Thursday and then developed a fever and tested positive.

The Tunisian health minister insisted “there’s no need to panic or have hostile reactions toward the patient or his relatives.” Authorities said all those who were on the boat with him have been identified and are being monitored.

___

12:45 p.m.

The director-general of the World Health Organization said there is still time to stop the surging global epidemic of COVID-19, saying “containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries.”

In a press briefing Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan were now the agency’s “greatest concern.”

He described the new coronavirus as a “unique” virus capable of community transmission but that unlike flu, it could be contained with the right measures.

He declined to describe the global outbreak as a pandemic, saying the evidence did not yet support that. He added that current concerns and worries about the virus were understandable but cautioned that “let’s really calm down and do the right things” to contain the outbreak.

___

Speaking at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the coronavirus risk to Americans remains low, adding “we’re ready for anything.”

This week Pence, as the head of the coronavirus task force, will be meeting with aviation industry officials Wednesday. He will visit Minnesota-based 3M Thursday and will meet with cruise industry representatives in Florida on Saturday.

President Donald Trump will meet with representatives of large pharmaceutical companies later Monday. he said the meeting had been on his schedule to address drug prices, but the coronavirus will now be the top agenda item at the meeting.

___

12:15 p.m.

U.S. health officials updated the nation’s count of coronavirus cases to 91 on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the count includes 45 infections among people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is one more than previously reported. It includes people who tested positive after returning from travel to outbreak areas in other parts of the world, their close contacts and what appear to be infections from community spread — people who did not travel and did not have known contact with other infected people.

Two people have died and 10 states have reported cases.