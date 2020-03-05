Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during their first Twenty20 cricket match with West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (A... Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot during their first Twenty20 cricket match with West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled by West Indies' Andre Russell during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4... Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled by West Indies' Andre Russell during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

West Indies' Andre Russell celebrate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele, Sri L... West Indies' Andre Russell celebrate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard gestures as he sets the field during the first Twenty20 cricket match with Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wedn... West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard gestures as he sets the field during the first Twenty20 cricket match with Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

West Indies' bowler Oshane Thomas celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele, Sri La... West Indies' bowler Oshane Thomas celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

West Indies' bowler Oshane Thomas, right, gestures after taking the wicket of Shehan Jayasuriya during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele... West Indies' bowler Oshane Thomas, right, gestures after taking the wicket of Shehan Jayasuriya during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Oshane Thomas snared five wickets to guide the West Indies to a 25-run win in the first Twenty20 Cricket International against Sri Lanka on Wednesday after Lendl Simmons set the platform with an unbeaten half-century as the visitors tallied 196-4.

Opener Simmons hit 67 from 51 balls, including seven boundaries and two sixes, after the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat. He got good support from Andre Russell, who plundered four sixes in a 14-ball 35, and Keiron Pollard (34).

Thomas bowled short and with pace, taking three wickets in the second over to have Sri Lanka reeling at 17-3 after dismissing Avishka Fernando (7), Shehan Jayasuriya (0) and Kusal Mendis (0) within four deliveries.

Despite a half-century from Kusal Perera, who scored 66 from 38 balls, Sri Lanka couldn't get close after Thomas collected his five-wicket haul inside the first power play by removing Angelo Mathews (10) and bowling Dasun Shanaka (2). He returned 5-28 — figures inflated by seven wides — and Sri Lanka was eventually all out for 171 in 19.1 overs.

Sri Lanka will be aiming to square the two-game series when the second T20 is played Friday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport