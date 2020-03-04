CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missed Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets because he is away to attend to personal business.

The team announced former Spurs star and assistant coach Tim Duncan would step in as head coach. Popovich is expected to return for San Antonio's next game against the Nets on Friday night.

Spurs assistant Will Hardy said he and fellow assistant Becky Hammon would collaborate with Duncan.

“Yeah, absolutely," Hardy said. "It’s always collaborative between all of us. When Pop got ejected against Portland earlier in the year, Tim took over, but obviously it takes all three of us. We obviously work closely together all season, so it won’t be any different tonight.”

Duncan served as acting coach on Nov. 16 when Popovich was ejected during a loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Spurs have lost seven of their last 10 games and entered the night with a 25-34 record, four games behind the Grizzlies for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.

