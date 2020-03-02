10 Things to Know for Today

People walk past Leonardo da Vinci museum, temporary closed due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, in Venice, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. A U.S. government ... People walk past Leonardo da Vinci museum, temporary closed due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, in Venice, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. A U.S. government advisory urging Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to the spread of a new virus is the "final blow" to the nation's tourism industry, the head of Italy's hotel federation said Saturday. Venice, which was nearing recovery in the Carnival season following a tourist lull after record flooding in November, saw bookings drop immediately after regional officials canceled the final two days of celebrations this week, unprecedented in modern times. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The security line outside the Louvre museum is empty in Paris, Monday, March 2, 2020. The Louvre Museum was closed again Monday as management was meet... The security line outside the Louvre museum is empty in Paris, Monday, March 2, 2020. The Louvre Museum was closed again Monday as management was meeting with staff worried about the spread of the new virus in the world's most-visited museum. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Armed police arrive at the V-Mall where gunshots rang out inside, in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 2, 2020. Philippine police surrounded the shop... Armed police arrive at the V-Mall where gunshots rang out inside, in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 2, 2020. Philippine police surrounded the shopping mall after a gunman opened fire and took several people inside hostage. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Indian women and children display slogans written with henna on their palms during a protest against a new citizenship law in Bangalore, India, Sunday... Indian women and children display slogans written with henna on their palms during a protest against a new citizenship law in Bangalore, India, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The new citizenship law fast-tracks naturalization for non-Muslim migrants from neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who are living in the country illegally. Opponents of the law say it violates India's secular constitution, and further marginalizes the 200 million Muslims in this Hindu-majority nation of 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Pope Francis coughs during the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Ma... Pope Francis coughs during the Angelus noon prayer he recited from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 1, 2020. A coughing Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered for the traditional Sunday blessing that he is canceling his participation at a week-long spiritual retreat in the Roman countryside because of a cold. It is the first time in his seven-year papacy that he has missed the spiritual exercises that he initiated early in his pontificate to mark the start of each Lenten season. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Migrants arrive at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Turkey on Monday, Ma... Migrants arrive at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea from Turkey on Monday, March 2, 2020. Thousands of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey's western frontier, trying to enter Greece by land and sea after Turkey said its borders were open to those hoping to head to Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A young fan makes use of a hand-sanitizing station at CenturyLink Field prior to an MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and the Chicago Fire... A young fan makes use of a hand-sanitizing station at CenturyLink Field prior to an MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and the Chicago Fire, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Seattle. Major North American professional sports leagues are talking to health officials and informing teams about the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Monday, March 2, 2020. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 count... Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Monday, March 2, 2020. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NEW VIRUS SPEEDILY SPREADS TO MORE COUNTRIES Virus cases in South Korea surged and millions of children in Japan stayed home from school Monday as officials struggled to contain the epidemic in more than 60 countries.

2. NEW VIRUS CLAIMS SECOND STATESIDE VICTIM Health officials in Washington state say that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

3. FORMER VP MAKES HIS CASE AHEAD OF BIG VOTE An emboldened Joe Biden is trying to cast himself as the clear moderate alternative to progressive Bernie Sanders as the Democrats’ shrinking presidential field raced toward Super Tuesday.

4. MORE ARE FLEEING WAR AND POVERTY The Greek army and police are trying to turn back foreigners trickling through Greece’s northern border with Turkey after Ankara opened its own borders for migrants and refugees to leave and head to Europe.

5. THIRD TIME MAY BE THE CHARM Israelis are voting in the country’s third election in less than a year to decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing retired military chief Benny Gantz, stays in power despite his upcoming criminal trial on corruption charges.

6. ABORTION DISPUTE REACHES TOP JUDGES A Supreme Court is set for arguments Wednesday in a case seen threatening Louisiana clinics and, more fundamentally, turn into a retreat from protecting the right to abortion that the high court first announced in 1973.

7. TRAILBLAZING CANDIDATE STEPS ASIDE Pete Buttigieg has suspended his White House bid but his unlikely path over the last 30 days exceeded virtually everyone’s expectations of his presidential ambitions, except perhaps his own.

8. PHILIPPINES STANDOFF A recently dismissed security guard opened fire in a shopping mall in an upscale Manila neighborhood, taking dozens of people hostage. A police negotiator was trying to talk to the gunman at a mall office.

9. MONA LISA BEHIND LOCKED DOORS The Louvre Museum was closed again Monday with staff worried about the spread of the new virus in the world’s most-visited museum. Most of the Louvre’s 9.6 million visitors last year came from other countries.

10. MARKETS BREATHING EASIER AMID VIRUS CRISIS Shares in Europe and Asia have bounced back from last week’s retreat, as data showed progress in restoring factory output in China after weeks of disruptions from the viral outbreak.