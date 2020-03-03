NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|67
|42
|13
|12
|96
|220
|168
|22-3-9
|20-10-3
|13-5-3
|Tampa Bay
|66
|41
|20
|5
|87
|231
|185
|21-10-2
|20-10-3
|16-4-0
|Washington
|65
|40
|19
|6
|86
|226
|199
|18-9-5
|22-10-1
|10-11-1
|Philadelphia
|65
|38
|20
|7
|83
|220
|190
|23-5-4
|15-15-3
|14-4-4
|Pittsburgh
|65
|38
|21
|6
|82
|211
|181
|23-6-4
|15-15-2
|7-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|183
|181
|20-9-5
|15-13-3
|11-7-3
|Toronto
|67
|35
|24
|8
|78
|235
|223
|17-9-7
|18-15-1
|11-8-2
|Columbus
|67
|32
|21
|14
|78
|175
|179
|20-12-4
|12-9-10
|10-7-5
|Carolina
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|207
|183
|19-12-2
|16-12-3
|6-11-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|66
|35
|27
|4
|74
|218
|206
|17-15-2
|18-12-2
|13-7-0
|Florida
|66
|33
|26
|7
|73
|224
|224
|16-14-3
|17-12-4
|10-8-1
|Montreal
|68
|31
|28
|9
|71
|209
|209
|14-16-6
|17-12-3
|9-11-2
|Buffalo
|66
|29
|29
|8
|66
|189
|208
|19-10-4
|10-19-4
|10-12-2
|New Jersey
|66
|26
|28
|12
|64
|177
|219
|12-10-10
|14-18-2
|8-9-2
|Ottawa
|67
|23
|32
|12
|58
|181
|231
|17-13-6
|6-19-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|68
|15
|48
|5
|35
|136
|257
|10-22-2
|5-26-3
|8-13-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|67
|40
|17
|10
|90
|216
|185
|23-6-5
|17-11-5
|14-7-2
|Colorado
|65
|40
|18
|7
|87
|223
|173
|17-9-5
|23-9-2
|10-8-2
|Dallas
|66
|37
|21
|8
|82
|178
|170
|19-10-3
|18-11-5
|12-7-3
|Vegas
|68
|37
|23
|8
|82
|219
|202
|22-11-4
|15-12-4
|13-6-2
|Edmonton
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|214
|205
|16-10-5
|20-13-3
|11-9-3
|Calgary
|67
|34
|26
|7
|75
|201
|206
|14-12-4
|20-14-3
|12-9-1
|Vancouver
|65
|34
|25
|6
|74
|214
|204
|20-7-4
|14-18-2
|11-7-1
|Winnipeg
|68
|34
|28
|6
|74
|204
|199
|18-14-3
|16-14-3
|11-6-4
|Minnesota
|66
|33
|26
|7
|73
|209
|207
|19-11-5
|14-15-2
|8-10-1
|Nashville
|66
|32
|26
|8
|72
|208
|215
|16-14-4
|16-12-4
|10-7-1
|Arizona
|67
|32
|27
|8
|72
|187
|178
|17-12-4
|15-15-4
|10-7-4
|Chicago
|66
|30
|28
|8
|68
|201
|209
|14-13-4
|16-15-4
|7-11-3
|San Jose
|66
|29
|33
|4
|62
|174
|211
|17-15-1
|12-18-3
|11-11-1
|Anaheim
|66
|26
|32
|8
|60
|170
|211
|14-14-4
|12-18-4
|9-10-2
|Los Angeles
|66
|25
|35
|6
|56
|164
|206
|15-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Colorado 2, Detroit 1
Edmonton 8, Nashville 3
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 3
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1
Minnesota 3, Nashville 1
Chicago 6, Anaheim 2
Edmonton 2, Dallas 1, OT
Vegas 3, New Jersey 0
San Jose 5, Toronto 2
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.