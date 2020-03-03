NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168 22-3-9 20-10-3 13-5-3 Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185 21-10-2 20-10-3 16-4-0 Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199 18-9-5 22-10-1 10-11-1 Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190 23-5-4 15-15-3 14-4-4 Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181 23-6-4 15-15-2 7-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181 20-9-5 15-13-3 11-7-3 Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223 17-9-7 18-15-1 11-8-2 Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179 20-12-4 12-9-10 10-7-5 Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183 19-12-2 16-12-3 6-11-1 N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206 17-15-2 18-12-2 13-7-0 Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224 16-14-3 17-12-4 10-8-1 Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209 14-16-6 17-12-3 9-11-2 Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208 19-10-4 10-19-4 10-12-2 New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219 12-10-10 14-18-2 8-9-2 Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231 17-13-6 6-19-6 9-9-5 Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257 10-22-2 5-26-3 8-13-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185 23-6-5 17-11-5 14-7-2 Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173 17-9-5 23-9-2 10-8-2 Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170 19-10-3 18-11-5 12-7-3 Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202 22-11-4 15-12-4 13-6-2 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205 16-10-5 20-13-3 11-9-3 Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206 14-12-4 20-14-3 12-9-1 Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204 20-7-4 14-18-2 11-7-1 Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199 18-14-3 16-14-3 11-6-4 Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207 19-11-5 14-15-2 8-10-1 Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215 16-14-4 16-12-4 10-7-1 Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178 17-12-4 15-15-4 10-7-4 Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209 14-13-4 16-15-4 7-11-3 San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211 17-15-1 12-18-3 11-11-1 Anaheim 66 26 32 8 60 170 211 14-14-4 12-18-4 9-10-2 Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206 15-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Colorado 2, Detroit 1

Edmonton 8, Nashville 3

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1

Minnesota 3, Nashville 1

Chicago 6, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1, OT

Vegas 3, New Jersey 0

San Jose 5, Toronto 2

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.