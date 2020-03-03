SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta'zim won the first of only two games in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League unaffected by the spreading virus outbreak.

Gonzalo Cabrera and Mauricio scored a goal each Tuesday to give host Johor a 2-1 victory over South Korean club Suwon Bluewings. Terry Antonis briefly equalized for Suwon.

Sydney FC hosts South Korean champion Jeonbuk Motors on Wednesday.

In February, the Asian Football Confederation rescheduled many matches because of the virus. The second round of the competition, originally due to take place in June, will be moved back to August to allow for the completion of the group stage.

