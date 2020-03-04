NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168 Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185 Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199 Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190 Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181 N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181 Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223 Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179 Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183 N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206 Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224 Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209 Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208 New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219 Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231 Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185 Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173 Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170 Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205 Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206 Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204 Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199 Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207 Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215 Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178 Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209 San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211 Anaheim 66 26 32 8 60 170 211 Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1

Minnesota 3, Nashville 1

Chicago 6, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1, OT

Vegas 3, New Jersey 0

San Jose 5, Toronto 2

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 10 p.m.