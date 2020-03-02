NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 66 41 13 12 94 218 167 22-3-9 19-10-3 12-5-3 Tampa Bay 65 41 19 5 87 230 183 21-9-2 20-10-3 16-3-0 Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199 18-9-5 22-10-1 10-11-1 Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190 23-5-4 15-15-3 14-4-4 Pittsburgh 64 37 21 6 80 204 178 22-6-4 15-15-2 7-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 64 35 21 8 78 181 175 20-8-5 15-13-3 11-7-3 Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218 17-9-7 18-14-1 11-8-2 Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179 20-12-4 12-9-10 10-7-5 Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183 19-12-2 16-12-3 6-11-1 N.Y. Rangers 65 35 26 4 74 217 203 17-14-2 18-12-2 13-7-0 Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224 16-14-3 17-12-4 10-8-1 Montreal 67 30 28 9 69 203 207 14-16-6 16-12-3 9-11-2 Buffalo 65 29 28 8 66 188 205 19-10-4 10-18-4 10-12-2 New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216 12-10-10 14-17-2 8-9-2 Ottawa 66 23 31 12 58 178 224 17-13-6 6-18-6 9-9-5 Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257 10-22-2 5-26-3 8-13-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 66 39 17 10 88 213 184 23-6-5 16-11-5 14-7-2 Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173 17-9-5 23-9-2 10-8-2 Dallas 65 37 21 7 81 177 168 19-10-2 18-11-5 12-7-3 Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202 21-11-4 15-12-4 13-6-2 Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 212 204 16-10-5 19-13-3 11-9-3 Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206 14-12-4 20-14-3 12-9-1 Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204 20-7-4 14-18-2 11-7-1 Nashville 65 32 25 8 72 207 212 16-14-4 16-11-4 10-6-1 Winnipeg 67 33 28 6 72 201 198 17-14-3 16-14-3 11-6-4 Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178 17-12-4 15-15-4 10-7-4 Minnesota 65 32 26 7 71 206 206 18-11-5 14-15-2 7-10-1 Chicago 65 29 28 8 66 195 207 13-13-4 16-15-4 7-11-3 San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209 16-15-1 12-18-3 11-11-1 Anaheim 65 26 31 8 60 168 205 14-14-4 12-17-4 9-10-2 Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206 15-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Calgary 3, Florida 0

Columbus 5, Vancouver 3

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 0

Washington 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Colorado 2, Detroit 1

Edmonton 8, Nashville 3

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.