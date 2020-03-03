Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, March 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;91;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SW;7;80%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;88;68;Sunny, not as warm;76;65;WNW;16;57%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;62;42;Mostly sunny;63;43;ENE;1;68%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;73;49;Windy in the p.m.;61;56;W;15;55%;15%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;46;37;A passing shower;47;39;SSW;14;78%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and cold;26;1;Very cold;13;-1;N;8;65%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Spotty p.m. showers;62;42;Cooler with rain;47;42;WNW;9;78%;89%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;29;14;Mostly sunny;27;11;WSW;5;72%;2%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;95;68;Mostly sunny;94;68;ESE;7;43%;3%;11

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun;63;52;Cloudy and mild;66;55;SE;10;66%;65%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;74;66;Decreasing clouds;76;69;NNE;11;70%;67%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;68;43;Hazy sunshine;72;47;NW;9;46%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;Partly sunny, nice;93;71;ESE;8;59%;28%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;86;66;Sun and some clouds;88;68;SSW;4;47%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;78;Mostly sunny;92;81;S;9;57%;18%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;64;45;Windy;60;49;WNW;21;57%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;52;30;Sunny and breezy;50;28;N;15;17%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;67;55;Spotty showers;65;45;E;9;56%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the a.m.;49;37;Periods of rain;46;35;W;9;78%;88%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;70;51;Rain and drizzle;71;49;SE;5;66%;80%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;81;68;Showers and t-storms;79;66;NW;9;82%;78%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as cool;57;45;Cooler, morning rain;50;37;NW;14;72%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;46;34;A passing shower;46;35;WSW;11;71%;80%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;64;38;Mostly cloudy;73;48;S;4;55%;19%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;57;47;Showers around;57;40;NW;9;71%;83%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;91;71;Plenty of sunshine;87;69;ENE;7;47%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;88;69;Cloudy;83;68;ESE;4;51%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;54;37;Mostly cloudy;53;40;NE;9;61%;23%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;70;51;Hazy sunshine;77;50;NE;9;33%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;80;62;Hazy and very warm;84;63;NNW;7;56%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;Sunshine and nice;83;63;E;3;52%;1%;11

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;88;73;Hazy sun;92;76;SE;7;61%;5%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;47;33;Rain and snow shower;49;34;W;15;60%;59%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;91;78;Hazy sun;88;74;SE;6;61%;30%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Brief showers;44;36;Periods of rain;42;37;NW;5;89%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;85;71;Hazy sunshine;85;70;N;9;49%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;72;54;Cloudy with a shower;67;51;ENE;7;65%;80%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;82;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SSW;7;78%;74%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;83;56;Hazy sunshine;82;59;NE;5;58%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Some sun returning;45;26;Mostly sunny;55;29;SSW;6;36%;5%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;87;70;Hazy sun;89;67;SSW;5;38%;31%;7

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;Showers, some heavy;88;76;SW;6;76%;80%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of sun;45;34;Some sun;46;35;WSW;13;71%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;70;42;Mostly cloudy, warm;66;43;NNE;9;28%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;68;54;Partly sunny;65;58;W;15;65%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;78;69;Showers;78;68;ESE;11;80%;96%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A passing shower;79;61;A shower or t-storm;71;58;ESE;6;78%;67%;9

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;83;64;Mostly sunny;85;68;SE;8;68%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;42;31;A bit of rain;38;34;E;14;93%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;97;79;Lots of sun, nice;96;77;SE;9;49%;14%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;75;61;Sun and some clouds;73;65;E;11;72%;44%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;81;69;Partly sunny;82;71;ENE;10;65%;73%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;90;70;Hazy sunshine;90;69;SSW;6;34%;5%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;76;53;Hazy sunshine;78;54;NNE;7;48%;3%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;59;52;Sunny and pleasant;66;46;S;8;50%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;N;8;76%;77%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;87;71;Hazy sunshine;88;71;N;9;50%;1%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;65;54;Partly sunny, warmer;73;56;NNE;5;53%;44%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;Hazy sun and mild;61;40;NE;5;30%;62%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;88;67;Hazy sun;86;69;WSW;10;36%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;68;48;A t-storm in spots;69;47;NE;5;63%;45%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;Warm with hazy sun;97;65;NNW;11;10%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;43;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;43;SSE;8;57%;37%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;88;74;A shower or two;87;76;ENE;11;61%;68%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;93;75;Mostly cloudy;89;75;NE;5;63%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;89;67;A t-storm around;86;69;SSW;5;47%;42%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;95;77;Warm with some sun;95;78;NNE;5;59%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;57;42;Showers around;56;41;E;7;73%;71%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;95;80;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SW;7;72%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;84;72;Clouds and sun, nice;79;72;SSE;9;72%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;61;50;A little p.m. rain;64;56;W;9;75%;55%;3

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. rain;50;36;Partly sunny;48;33;W;10;67%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;75;54;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;SE;9;29%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;91;77;Turning sunny;89;77;SW;6;65%;22%;13

Madrid, Spain;Very windy;54;39;Partly sunny;57;49;WSW;13;55%;44%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;Mostly cloudy;90;81;NE;8;59%;28%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;77;Showers around;87;78;SE;5;81%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;91;73;E;8;54%;10%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with some sun;69;51;Clouds and sun;70;56;S;13;56%;14%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;SSW;9;30%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;77;71;Partly sunny;81;73;SSE;13;66%;29%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A touch of p.m. rain;45;38;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;40;SE;7;75%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;78;Partly sunny, cooler;87;79;ESE;12;64%;25%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;Sunny;84;66;NE;9;59%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Milder, p.m. rain;40;31;Inc. clouds;38;32;NE;1;70%;66%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;40;34;Rain and drizzle;40;36;SSW;8;85%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;88;73;Hazy sunshine;86;72;WNW;6;55%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;75;61;A t-storm in spots;81;60;N;8;65%;67%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;59;48;Showers around;59;45;WSW;7;68%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;65;44;Mostly sunny;67;47;E;7;67%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;39;18;Partly sunny;31;17;WSW;7;85%;16%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;60;40;Partly sunny;56;40;NNE;7;48%;5%;5

Oslo, Norway;Brief a.m. showers;40;32;Bit of rain, snow;37;32;NE;7;88%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain/snow showers;39;24;Rain and drizzle;38;30;NNW;7;71%;77%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;Sun and clouds, nice;86;78;ENE;6;71%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;Windy this morning;93;75;Partly sunny;90;75;NNW;12;62%;12%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;90;72;A passing shower;87;75;ENE;8;70%;59%;7

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;48;36;A passing shower;48;34;WNW;7;58%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;85;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;64;SE;10;40%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;More sun than clouds;97;77;SSE;5;46%;7%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;NNE;9;75%;79%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;86;71;A shower or two;89;70;ESE;5;55%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;50;41;Rain in the morning;45;32;W;11;73%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;47;25;Partly sunny;50;30;SSW;7;53%;45%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;67;56;Showers around;72;57;SSW;10;64%;91%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;68;52;Decreasing clouds;69;47;E;7;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;89;78;A t-storm around;90;79;E;7;62%;74%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mainly cloudy, windy;37;29;Snow;36;27;SE;9;60%;91%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy, mild;47;40;A little a.m. rain;45;41;ESE;4;84%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain;75;71;Showers and t-storms;82;72;WNW;5;82%;89%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and cooler;74;50;Hazy sun;76;48;NE;5;20%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;60;49;A shower or two;56;39;NNE;11;66%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;42;27;Cloudy;38;34;ENE;8;78%;64%;0

San Francisco, United States;Warmer with sunshine;70;48;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;WSW;8;58%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun, some clouds;83;62;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;ENE;8;53%;12%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rainy times;79;75;Spotty showers;81;75;E;12;78%;79%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;80;65;Partly sunny, humid;78;62;WSW;6;66%;27%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;84;50;Hazy sunshine;80;49;SE;6;28%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;SSW;6;36%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;82;68;Spotty showers;81;68;N;6;81%;73%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A bit of rain;58;46;A little p.m. rain;62;54;WSW;8;85%;66%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;49;46;Spotty showers;51;42;SSW;9;76%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;46;30;Partly sunny;52;35;W;6;47%;46%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;53;45;Rain and drizzle;54;46;ENE;6;49%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;93;81;A shower in the p.m.;91;79;NE;11;67%;64%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;66;39;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;43;SSW;8;52%;65%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;82;71;Periods of sun;82;71;ENE;11;69%;64%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;45;37;A little rain;41;35;E;9;90%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very windy;98;67;Spotty showers;73;69;SE;11;69%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;68;60;Partly sunny, warmer;77;65;E;9;63%;74%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A little a.m. rain;45;32;A little rain;39;35;E;9;90%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;70;48;Mainly cloudy, mild;65;44;SSE;5;57%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;52;40;Partly sunny;61;35;N;6;54%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;52;36;Hazy sunshine;53;36;NE;9;38%;11%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;67;47;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;NNE;6;59%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;71;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;50;SSE;10;77%;95%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;48;42;Warmer;60;45;E;10;35%;57%;5

Toronto, Canada;Morning rain;43;30;A few showers;39;32;WSW;8;82%;82%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;Cooler;66;51;WNW;14;68%;29%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;79;54;Cooler;61;52;SW;16;54%;85%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with clearing;14;-15;Hazy and very cold;14;-10;ESE;5;70%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A thick cloud cover;45;41;Cloudy with showers;48;38;SW;6;76%;89%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;59;46;Cooler, morning rain;50;37;WNW;15;70%;79%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;94;70;A t-storm in spots;88;69;NNE;6;43%;65%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;48;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;43;SE;7;80%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;45;35;Afternoon rain;54;39;W;7;80%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;70;63;Partly sunny, windy;72;58;NNW;23;74%;75%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;98;72;Mostly cloudy;96;65;W;6;36%;3%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A morning shower;50;31;Mild with sunshine;52;30;NE;2;52%;1%;4

