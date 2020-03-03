The captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup pose fore a photo with the trophy in Sydney, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The to... The captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup pose fore a photo with the trophy in Sydney, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The tournament begins Friday, Feb. 21. From left to right are, Sornnarin Tippoch of Thailand, Stafanie Taylor of West Indies, Harmanpreet Kaur of India, Sophie Devine, of New Zealand, Meg Lanning of Australia, Heather Knight of England, Salma Khatun of Bangladesh. Chamari Atapattu of Sri Lanka, Bismah Maroof of Pakistan and Dane van Niekerk of South Africa. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup pose fore a photo looking at the Sydney skyline, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Th... The captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup pose fore a photo looking at the Sydney skyline, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The tournament begins Friday, Feb. 21. From left to right are, Sornnarin Tippoch of Thailand, Stafanie Taylor of West Indies, Harmanpreet Kaur of India, Sophie Devine, of New Zealand, Meg Lanning of Australia, Heather Knight of England, Salma Khatun of Bangladesh. Chamari Atapattu of Sri Lanka, Bismah Maroof of Pakistan and Dane van Niekerk of South Africa. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia's Delissa Kimmince, center, celebrates with teammates after trapping India's Jemimah Rodrigues LBW during the first game of the Women's T20 ... Australia's Delissa Kimmince, center, celebrates with teammates after trapping India's Jemimah Rodrigues LBW during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

India's Smriti Mandhana clutches her left shoulder after crashing into the signage while fielding against Australia in the Women's T20 Cricket World C... India's Smriti Mandhana clutches her left shoulder after crashing into the signage while fielding against Australia in the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The Indian team celebrate the wicket of Australia's Ashleigh Gardner in the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 21... The Indian team celebrate the wicket of Australia's Ashleigh Gardner in the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

England's Natalie Sciver, left, and Danielle Wyatt talk during a break while batting against Pakistan during their cricket match at the Women's T20 Wo... England's Natalie Sciver, left, and Danielle Wyatt talk during a break while batting against Pakistan during their cricket match at the Women's T20 World Cup in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) — India will face 2009 champion England and South Africa will take on four-time champion Australia in the Women's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup semifinals.

South Africa topped Group B with seven points after the last preliminary game against 2016 champion West Indies was washed out by rain on Tuesday, giving each team a competition point.

The four semifinal teams were already determined on Monday when Australia edged New Zealand by four runs in Melbourne to place second behind India in Group A. All that hinged on the last day of group games was the order in which South Africa and England would finish, and the composition of the semis. Thailand got to bat against Pakistan before their last group game was washed out by rain.

India won all four pool games, including a tournament-opening win over Australia, to earn the right to take on No. 2 in Group B in the first of the semifinals on Thursday at the Sydney Showgrounds. That sets up a rematch of the 2017 50-over women's World Cup final, which England won.

South Africa finished unbeaten to top Group B with three wins and a draw to set up the semifinal against injury-hit Australia. Top-ranked all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury in a major setback for host Australia.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, which is International Women's Day.

